Budget 2022: 75 digital banking units to be set up across 75 districts

The Finance Minister said in her Budget 2022 speech that 75 digital banking units will be set up across 75 districts. “With the aim to take digital banking to every citizen, 75 digital banking units in 75 districts of the country will be launched,” said FM Nirmala Sitharaman. The fintech boost comes in the run up to 75 years of Independence.

(More details to be added)

