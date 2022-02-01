Budget 2022: Draft DPRs of 5 river links finalised, says Nirmala Sitharaman

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman during her Budget 2022 speech announced that the draft DPRs (Detailed project reports) for five river links have been finalised. These are: Daman Ganga-Pinjal; Par Tapi-Narmad; Godavari-Krishna; Krishna-Pennar and Pennar-Kaveri

"Once the consensus is reached among the beneficiary states, the Centre will provide support for their implementation," said Nirmala Sitharaman.

The finance minister also announced the Ken-Betwa river linking project. She explained that this project would be undertaken at a cost of Rs 44,605 crore. She added that this project stands to benefit 900,000 farmers.

During her Budget 2022 speech, Sitharaman stated that the Indian economy is expected to grow at 9.2 per cent in the ongoing financial year.

Ensuring assured income to India's farmers, Sitharaman announced Rs 2.37 lakh crore towards direct payments for minimum support price (MSP) to wheat and paddy farmers. She explained that these payments would be made over the next financial year i.e. April 2022-March 2023.

She also announced that the government will deploy drones for crop assessments, land records and spraying of insecticides.

"It is expected to drive a wave of technology in the agriculture and farming sector," she said.

