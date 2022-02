Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman has alloted Rs 60,000 crore for providing water connection to 3.8 crore households during financial year 2022-23.

While giving the speech for Union Budget 2022-23, FM Sitharaman said that 5.5 crore housholds have been provided tap water connection in the 2 years through 'Har Ghar Jal' scheme.

(More details to follow.)