Budget 2022: Parliament session to begin from today; Economic Survey to be out

The Budget Session of the Parliament will begin from today with the address by President Ram Nath Kovind to the Lok Sabha and the Rajya Sabha in the Central Hall. The President will address both the Houses today at 11am. The Lok Sabha will sit for business half-an-hour after the President’s Address. The Economic Survey 2021-22 will be tabled by the Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman in the Lok Sabha today, and she will present the Budget 2022 on February 1 at 11am.



There will be no Zero Hour and Question Hour in both Houses of Parliament on the first two days of the session – January 31 and February 1. “Members are informed that matters of urgent public importance raised during ‘Zero Hour’ will be taken up from February 2, 2022. However, it is for information of members that, to raise matters of urgent public importance during ‘Zero Hour’ on Wednesday, February 2, 2022, they may table notices on Tuesday, February 1, 2022, between 10:00 hours and 18:00 hours either online through e-portal or manually in the Parliamentary Notice Office,” ), as per the Lok Sabha Secretariat release.



From February 2 to February 11, the House is scheduled to sit for five hours from 4pm to 9pm. Members will be accommodated in the Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha chambers as well as their galleries (except press galleries). The release further noted that there will be two major items of business during the first part of the Budget session, a discussion of the Motion of Thanks on the President’s Address and a general discussion on the Budget.



The Budget session, which will commence on Monday, is scheduled to end on April 8. The first part of the session will extend up to February 11. “There will be a break from February 12 to March 13 during which the Standing Committees will examine Demands-for-Grants of Ministries/Departments and prepare reports thereon. In all, there will be 29 sittings; ten in the first part and 19 in the second part,” the Secretariat’s release said.



(With ANI inputs)

Also read: Budget 2022: Banking sector seeks digital boost, relief to MSME sector

Also read: Expectations from Budget 2022 vis-a-vis insolvency law