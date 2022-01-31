Budget 2022 Live Updates: Will FM go populist with income tax sops?

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman is going to present the Union Budget 2022 on Tuesday, February 1 which will be paperless again. She will read out her speech from a tablet. This is going to be the second budget since the COVID-19 pandemic struck India. With the country's economy pegged to be on the path of recovery despite the impact of the pandemic, all eyes would be on the government which will be keenly watched on how it balances out its annual budgetary plan for the upcoming year. Where the salaried class taxpayers are seeking income tax relief, corporate are expecting FM Sitharaman to make some key announcements that will allow them to reset their growth agenda. All on all Budget 2022 is expected to be a booster budget to help the economy tide over the shock of COVID-19.
As growth has become entwined with sustainability in today's world, this year's budget will be keenly watched for boost to 'green' growth in wake of the PM Modi's announcement of India's resolve to achieve net-zero energy by 2070.
As India approaches its goal of achieving a GDP of between $8.5 trillion and $10 trillion by 2030, the interim Budgets may focus on 'green' shoots of growth in a variety of ways. Green energy growth, after all, is what will take India and the rest of the globe to a more sustainable future.
As the countdown for Budget 2022 has begun, like the industry and individual taxpayers, stock market also has a voluminous list of expectations from FM Sitharaman.
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will table the Budget 2022 on February 1 at 11 am in Lok Sabha. The budget speech usually lasts for around two hours. Viewers can watch her speech live on the official Parliament channel - Sansad TV. National broadcaster Doordarshan will also air the FM's address. You can also watch Sitharaman's speech on the official Sansad TV YouTube channel.
You can also view the Finance Minister's Budget 2022 address on the official YouTube channels of India Today, Aaj Tak and Business Today.
With FM Sitharaman slated to present her fourth Budget on February 1, many sectors as well as the individual taxpayers will keenly watch how the government balances populist measures and fiscal consolidation.
The government on Monday evening released the revised national account data for 2020-21. The Indian economy contracted by 6.6 per cent in 2020-21 on account of outbreak of COVID-19 and subsequent nationwide lockdown to contain the pandemic, according to the data. As per the provisional estimates released in May 2021, the GDP had contracted by 7.3 per cent in 2020-21.
As part of the Budget exercise, Sitharaman tabled the Economic Survey for 2021-22 in the Parliament on Monday. The Survey projected India's economy to grow by 8-8.5 per cent in real terms in 2022-23. Meanwhile, it estimated the economy to grow by 9.2 per cent in real terms in 2021-22.
Here are the key highlights from the Economic Survey:
Amid the pandemic, which is far from over, FM Sitharaman has the unenvious task of presenting a Budget which can boost economic growth while also balancing it with fiscal consolidation. Last year, the finance minister had set a target of 6.8 per cent of GDP for fiscal deficit for financial year 2021-22.
At 9 am, Sitharaman will be present outside the North Block for a photo op ahead of her Budget speech. She would present the Budget in the Parliament at 11 am. She will also hold her customary post-Budget press conference at 3:45 pm.
