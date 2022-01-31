Budget 2022: When, where to watch live streaming tomorrow

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will table the Union Budget 2022-23 on February 1 at 11 am. The Budget speech generally lasts for around two hours. The Lok Sabha will meet for the Union Budget 2022 presentation on February 1.



After this, the lower house will meet for five hours from 4pm to 9pm from February 2 to February 11. The second part of the session will take place from March 14 to April 8.



This is the second Union Budget to be presented in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic. Everyone from industries, startups to the common man of India expects some respite in form of tax concessions and reduced petrol and diesel rates from the upcoming Budget.



Viewers can watch Sitharaman’s Budget 2022 speech from 11 am tomorrow on the official Parliament channel -- Sansad TV. National broadcaster Doordarshan will also air the FM’s address. You can also watch Sitharaman’s speech on the official Sansad TV YouTube channel.



Apart from this, you can view updates related to the upcoming Budget 2022-23 on BusinessToday.In’s live blog. For more detailed coverage on Union Budget, you can also visit BusinessToday.In’s Budget 2022 section. Besides this, users can also catch THE latest news regarding the forthcoming Budget on IndiaToday.In and AajTak.com. Viewers can also tune into India Today TV and Aaj Tak TV for the latest developments.



You can also view the Finance Minister’s Budget 2022 address on the official YouTube channels of India Today, Aaj Tak and Business Today.

