Budget Roundtable Live Updates: Health allocation in Budget has to be higher, says Naresh Trehan

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman had presented the Budget 2022 in Parliament on February 1. Budget 2022 had proposed a 35.4 per cent hike in capital expenditure outlay to Rs 7.5 lakh crore, betting on public capital expenditure to pump the investment cycle and spur India’s economic recovery from the pandemic. A week after Budget 2022, Business Today brings the who's who of the economy together. Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, Railways Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw, Niti Aayog CEO Amitabh Kant, former CEA Dr Arvind Subramanian will speak in the state of the Indian economy at the BT Budget Roundtable 2022.
“The ground reality is very tough for #MSMEs. Many people have lost their lives or livelihoods. If the sector is shut, they have no income. How long can you subsidise? We have to find a balance between the immediate and the long term,” said Puneet Chhatwal, MD and CEO, IHCL at BT Budget Roundtable 2022.
“No one is complaining about capital, not just the new-age companies but even the well run legacy companies, they have all been able to raise a significant amount of capital very well,” said Ritesh Agarwal, CEO, OYO, at BT Budget Roundtable 2022.
"Health allocation in Budget has to be higher. Private health providers proved their mettle in the last wave. If the barriers between govt and private healthcare are broken, much better and lower-cost health services will be seen," said Dr Naresh Trehan of Medanta at BT Budget Roundtable 2022.
“The portal of mental health was sorely needed. So many people are in distress. They don't even know where their next meal is coming from,” he added.
"Giving the hospitality sector infrastructure status doesn't cost anything, but it would've seen more investment with that status. I think when India is at 75, this can be included," said Puneet Chhatwal, MD and CEO, IHCL at BT Budget Roundtable 2022.
"In India, hospitality contributes 7% to the GDP. If you include the informal employees, like your shikara guy on Dal Lake or your temple guy in Benares, it is 12%. Not granting it infra status is an opportunity missed," he added.
“Our intent is clear. Govt needs to be present only in a few strategic sectors with a few companies. In all other non-strategic sectors, we will dive,” said Chairperson of Parliamentary Standing Committee of Finance Jayant Sinha at BT Budget Roundtable 2022.
"Most governments across the globe gave direct income support to their people. Indian govt has given credit lines, " said Manish Tewari.
"21.1 Mn households demanded work through MGNREGA in November 2021, which went up to 24.7 Mn in December 2021," he added.
"Unfortunately, the government has been extremely evasive about telling Parliament as to what has been the expenditure on this current stand-off with China from April 2020 onwards," said Manish Tewari at BT Budget Roundtable 2022.
"We have spent Rs 3.4 lakh cr on the food security act, over Rs 1 lakh cr on NREGA and Rs 1.4 lakh cr on fertilizer subsidy," said Jayant Sinha, Chairperson of Parliamentary Standing Committee on Finance at BT Budget Roundtable 2022.
"If there is a need for NREGA, we will increase spending. We will provide support wherever needed," he added.
"When UPA was in power, the Indian economy grew at an average rate of 7.8-8% YoY for 10 long years," said Congress MP Manish Tewari at BT Budget Roundtable 2022. He added that during Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman in her last Budget speech acknowledged that 270 million people were lifted out of poverty during UPA years. "Now, 4.6 Cr people have been pushed back to poverty," conveyed Tewari.
"India's real GDP growth rate could be as low as 1.2-1.3%," he added.
“This Budget and the previous ones have supported the vulnerable population. We are now moving towards higher job creation,” said Chairperson of Parliamentary Standing Committee of Finance Jayant Sinha at BT Budget Roundtable 2022.
"The 'Great Indian IPO' (LIC) is slated for March and the DRHP will be filed with SEBI this week," confirmed DIPAM Secretary Tuhin Kanta Pandey at BT Budget Roundtable 2022. "It will be a big moment for the Indian stock markets," he explained.
Pandey noted that LIC IPO will have an embedded value upwards of Rs 5 lakh crore. "Once the DRHP is filed, the price will be discovered. There is a tremendous amount of interest from the general public in the IPO," he added.
“Air India's debt was mostly government-guaranteed, which is like a sovereign debt. So, if Air India failed to pay, the government had to pay. The debt, which is unsustainable, had to be taken out, “ said Tuhin Kanta Pandey, Secretary, DIPAM, at BT Budget Roundtable 2022.
"Our idea was to tax digital assets at the highest marginal rate of tax, that is 30%, which is prevalent in the country today. There are no second thoughts on that,” said Revenue Secretary Tarun Bajaj at BT Budget Roundtable 2022.
"We are not distributing cash but we are spending a lot of cash which gets into people's pockets. So, we are trying to spend money in a way that boosts everybody's income," said Finance Secretary TV Somanathan at BT Budget Roundtable 2022.
"If we are looking to revive growth, it makes sense that we focus on the most growth-inducing kind of expenditure, which is infra expenditure," he added.
“We have been realistic in what we can do. Disinvestment is a two-way street. If we have to sell the others have to offer as well," said Tuhin Kanta Pandey, Secretary, DIPAM, at BT Budget Roundtable 2022.
“Cryptos and digital assets were always taxed, we only brought certainty to taxation,” said Revenue Secretary Tarun Bajaj at BT Budget Roundtable 2022.
“Tax revenue has been buoyant this year because of the K-shaped recovery and corporate profits going up. But tax revenue may not be as buoyant next year. All this may have driven some of the government's conservatism,” said Arvind Subramanian at BT Budget Roundtable 2022.
“We should give credit to the Govt for the disinvestment of Air India. If LIC goes through, I think it would be terrific,” said Arvind Subramanian at BT Budget Roundtable 2022.
“For me, LIC and Public Sector Banks would be important targets for privatisation," he added.
“The government seriously needs to think about what is with the environment that is not still attracting private investment both foreign and domestic,” Arvind Subramanian at BT Budget Roundtable 2022.
“Overall the economy is still very weak. Labour markets and the MSME sector are very weak too, after being hit by a series of shocks,” said Arvind Subramanian at BT Budget Roundtable 2022.
"The Indian economy has been weak for some time. We should take all this talk about a relatively weak economy not creating jobs very, very seriously and respond to it," added Subramanian.
