Budget Roundtable Live Updates: Health allocation in Budget has to be higher, says Naresh Trehan

7:06 PM (35 minutes ago)

Health allocation in Budget has to be higher: Naresh Trehan

Posted by :- Mohammad Haaris Beg

"Health allocation in Budget has to be higher. Private health providers proved their mettle in the last wave. If the barriers between govt and private healthcare are broken, much better and lower-cost health services will be seen," said Dr Naresh Trehan of Medanta at BT Budget Roundtable 2022.

“The portal of mental health was sorely needed. So many people are in distress. They don't even know where their next meal is coming from,” he added.