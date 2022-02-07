Budget Roundtable Live Updates: LIC IPO slated for March, DRHP to be filed this week, says DIPAM Secy

6:02 PM (12 minutes ago)

LIC IPO slated for March, DRHP papers to be filed this week: Tuhin Kanta Pandey

Posted by :- Mohammad Haaris Beg

"The 'Great Indian IPO' (LIC) is slated for March and the DRHP will be filed with SEBI this week," confirmed DIPAM Secretary Tuhin Kanta Pandey at BT Budget Roundtable 2022. "It will be a big moment for the Indian stock markets," he explained.

Pandey noted that LIC IPO will have an embedded value upwards of Rs 5 lakh crore. "Once the DRHP is filed, the price will be discovered. There is a tremendous amount of interest from the general public in the IPO," he added.