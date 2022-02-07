Budget Roundtable Live Updates: LIC IPO slated for March, DRHP to be filed this week, says DIPAM Secy

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman had presented the Budget 2022 in Parliament on February 1. Budget 2022 had proposed a 35.4 per cent hike in capital expenditure outlay to Rs 7.5 lakh crore, betting on public capital expenditure to pump the investment cycle and spur India’s economic recovery from the pandemic. A week after Budget 2022, Business Today brings the who's who of the economy together. Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, Railways Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw, Niti Aayog CEO Amitabh Kant, former CEA Dr Arvind Subramanian will speak in the state of the Indian economy at the BT Budget Roundtable 2022.
Also read: Govt to issue postal stamp in honour of Lata Mangeshkar: Ashwini Vaishnaw
Follow Live Updates from BT Budget Roundtable 2022 here:
"The 'Great Indian IPO' (LIC) is slated for March and the DRHP will be filed with SEBI this week," confirmed DIPAM Secretary Tuhin Kanta Pandey at BT Budget Roundtable 2022. "It will be a big moment for the Indian stock markets," he explained.
Pandey noted that LIC IPO will have an embedded value upwards of Rs 5 lakh crore. "Once the DRHP is filed, the price will be discovered. There is a tremendous amount of interest from the general public in the IPO," he added.
“Air India's debt was mostly government-guaranteed, which is like a sovereign debt. So, if Air India failed to pay, the government had to pay. The debt, which is unsustainable, had to be taken out, “ said Tuhin Kanta Pandey, Secretary, DIPAM, at BT Budget Roundtable 2022.
"Our idea was to tax digital assets at the highest marginal rate of tax, that is 30%, which is prevalent in the country today. There are no second thoughts on that,” said Revenue Secretary Tarun Bajaj at BT Budget Roundtable 2022.
"We are not distributing cash but we are spending a lot of cash which gets into people's pockets. So, we are trying to spend money in a way that boosts everybody's income," said Finance Secretary TV Somanathan at BT Budget Roundtable 2022.
"If we are looking to revive growth, it makes sense that we focus on the most growth-inducing kind of expenditure, which is infra expenditure," he added.
“We have been realistic in what we can do. Disinvestment is a two-way street. If we have to sell the others have to offer as well," said Tuhin Kanta Pandey, Secretary, DIPAM, at BT Budget Roundtable 2022.
“Cryptos and digital assets were always taxed, we only brought certainty to taxation,” said Revenue Secretary Tarun Bajaj at BT Budget Roundtable 2022.
“Tax revenue has been buoyant this year because of the K-shaped recovery and corporate profits going up. But tax revenue may not be as buoyant next year. All this may have driven some of the government's conservatism,” said Arvind Subramanian at BT Budget Roundtable 2022.
“We should give credit to the Govt for the disinvestment of Air India. If LIC goes through, I think it would be terrific,” said Arvind Subramanian at BT Budget Roundtable 2022.
“For me, LIC and Public Sector Banks would be important targets for privatisation," he added.
“The government seriously needs to think about what is with the environment that is not still attracting private investment both foreign and domestic,” Arvind Subramanian at BT Budget Roundtable 2022.
“Overall the economy is still very weak. Labour markets and the MSME sector are very weak too, after being hit by a series of shocks,” said Arvind Subramanian at BT Budget Roundtable 2022.
"The Indian economy has been weak for some time. We should take all this talk about a relatively weak economy not creating jobs very, very seriously and respond to it," added Subramanian.
“The assumption of the budget is that things will improve. That's the bet. If things don't improve, I hope allocations for policies like MGNREGA is increased,” said Arvind Subramanian at BT Budget Roundtable 2022
“Over the last 2 years, the budgeting process has become more transparent and the numbers have become more reliable,” said Arvind Subramanian at BT Budget Roundtable 2022.
"The PLI schemes will push manufacturing in a very big way. We have an excellent response to PLIs, over 150 companies have applied for it," said NITI Aayog CEO Amitabh Kant at BT Budget Roundtable 2022.
"The startups that have gone for IPO, I believe they will do extremely well in the long run and create wealth for the middle class, which has invested in them. The story of startup IPOs has just begun. I'm extremely bullish," said Amitabh Kant at BT Budget Roundtable 2022.
“The present policy allows Tesla to come in. The government’s argument is whatever they do should be linked to manufacturing in India. The government wants Tesla to ‘Make-In-India’. We are keen on it,” said Amitabh Kant at BT Budget Roundtable 2022.
Also read: Govt keen on Tesla manufacturing in India: NITI Aayog's Amitabh Kant
“Crypto is another asset class like gold, MFs, which people procure. Govt was losing out on tax when people were transacting in it. It [digital asset tax] is the right policy. You can't ban crypto in isolation because it is a global phenomenon,” said Amitabh Kant at BT Budget Roundtable 2022.
"India will be among the first few countries to have a digital currency, which will replace the paper currency and allow you to do both domestic and international payments," said Amitabh Kant at BT Budget Roundtable 2022.
"The private sector must run the economy and the Govt. should be a facilitator. But businesses should be run by businesses," said Amitabh Kant.
“Indian economy in the long run, if it has to grow at high rates of 9% to 10% per annum, year after year, for three decades or more, has to grow on the back of the private sector,” said Amitabh Kant.
"Our guidelines for social media companies have worked well. All large social media companies have complied," said Ashwini Vaishnaw.
Copyright©2022 Living Media India Limited. For reprint rights: Syndications Today