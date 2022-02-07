Budget Roundtable Live Updates: Post-Budget jitters in bond market because of US Fed, says FM

8:17 PM (29 minutes ago)

We are reinforcing formula of public investment in infra building: Sitharaman

Posted by :- Mohammad Haaris Beg

"Some critical policy prescriptions were made last year. We are reinforcing that this year," said Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman at BT Budget Roundtable 2022.

"We are reinforcing the formula which we adopted last year, which is public investment in infrastructure building, and that is capital expenditure. It is very well established and data proves that for every rupee you spend in capital expenditure, the multiplier is around 2.95 while if you go through the revenue route and give some money in people's hands it's 0.9," she added.

