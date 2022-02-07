Budget Roundtable Live Updates: Post-Budget jitters in bond market because of US Fed, says FM

8:51 PM (16 minutes ago)

It is not just the Govt that is going to be able to provide jobs: Sitharaman

Posted by :- Mohammad Haaris Beg

“It is not just the Govt that is going to be able to provide jobs. It is also recognised that we need to have skills that are adequately imparted to the youth so that they are able to find jobs out there or also give them enough resources with out having to chip in a security so that they can employ themselves,” said FM Nirmala Sitharaman at BT Budget Roundtable 2022.

"It is a very big challenge to convey what you are doing for jobs. The spectrum to create jobs is across the board. We need to do a lot more,” added Sitharaman.