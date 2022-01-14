Budget session to begin on Jan 31; Union Budget to be tabled on Feb 1

The first part of the Budget session of the Parliament will begin from January 31 and will last till February 11. Second part of the session will begin on March 14 and last till April 8. The Union Budget 2022-23 will be tabled on February 1.



The government is likely to consider functioning of the Lok Sabha and the Rajya Sabha in shifts during the upcoming Budget session, as per news agency ANI. If proposal is approved, Rajya Sabha will function from 9 am- 2 pm in the first shift whereas Lok Sabha will function from 3 pm- 8 pm except on the Budget Day. On the Budget Day, the Lok Sabha will function in the first shift.



“The decision to run the Houses in shifts is taken to maintain social distancing in Parliament and MPs will sit in the halls of both the Houses keeping social distancing during functioning of House,” ANI quoted a government source as saying.



Health and safety protocols used in the earlier Parliament session will be in place during the Budget session as well due to COVID-19 crisis. Lok Sabha speaker Om Birla has said that sanitation and other arrangements are in place while adding that all adequate arrangements for COVID-19 positive officers and employees of the Parliament may also be made.



(With agency inputs)