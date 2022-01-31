Economic Survey retains optimism on India infra opportunity

The Economic Survey 2021-22 retains its optimism on the infrastructure sector as a vehicle for social and economic transformation. The document especially identifies segments that have the potential of delivering growth in the long term.

The public-private partnership (PPP) continued on the high-growth trajectory with the country ranking second among developing countries in terms of such projects and associated investments. "Much of the Indian success in PPPs is attributed to the development of robust institutional structure, financial support, and use of standardised documents," the document said.

With the central government approving the continuation and revamp of the Viability Gap Funding (VGF) scheme in November 2020, more PPP projects are likely in social sectors like health, education, waste water, solid waste management and water distribution.

With the operationalisation of the Rs 111 lakh crore National Infrastructure Pipeline (NIP), sectors like energy (24 per cent), roads (19 per cent), urban (16 per cent), and railways (13 per cent) -- amounting to around 70 per cent of the projected capex in infrastructure -- are expected to receive a major thrust.

Similarly, the indicative value of the core assets of the central government under the National Monetisation Pipeline (NMP) developed by the government think tank NITI Aayog is estimated at Rs 6 lakh crore over a four-year period from FY2022-25.

"The survey is optimistic on the medium-term prospects due to infrastructure capex focus of the government and supply-side reforms. We also believe that with a nudge from government's infrastructure investments and the productivity linked incentive (PLI) scheme, private investments will also revive gradually," observed Dharmakirti Joshi, chief economist at advisory CRISIL Research.

Opportunities from roads to ports

In FY2021-22 (till September), 3,824 km of roads were constructed. The extent of road construction per day increased substantially in 2020-21 to 36.5 kilometre (km) per day from 28 km per day in 2019-20, an increase of 30.4 per cent as compared to the previous year.

Also Read: Economic Survey: From economic growth to fiscal health, check out key highlights

"The significant upturn in road construction in 2020-21 is due to the increase in public expenditure by 29.5 per cent as compared to the previous year," the survey said.

Despite a notable drop in passenger traffic on account of COVID-19-related restrictions, the Indian Railways continued to outperform in freight carriage. During FY2021, the Railways carried 1.23 billion tonnes of freight and 1.25 billion passengers. Despite the pandemic, revenue earning freight loading - excluding Konkan Railway Corp. Ltd, was at 1.23 billion tonnes in 2020-21 as compared to 1.20 billion tonnes during 2019-20.

The capex for the Railways has been increased substantially from an average of Rs 45,980 crore in 2009-14 to Rs 2,15,058 crores during 2021-22 (BE). As part of its efforts at providing better passenger amenities, the Railways has equipped 6,087 stations with WiFi.

In the aviation sector, other than Air India disinvestment and UDAN-Regional Connectivity Scheme (RCS), the drone segment is also expected to do exceedingly well.

"(The) government has liberalised drone rules 2021 on August 2021 and released PLI scheme for drones on September 15, 2021. The policy reforms will therefore catalyse super-normal growth in the upcoming drone sector. A resurgence of the sector is foreseen as a result of swift measures adopted by the government and industry," noted the Survey.

The notification of Major Port Authorities Act, 2021 in February last year has provided for regulation, operation and planning of major ports in India by vesting their administrative control on the boards of major ports authorities. In addition, a new captive policy for port-dependent industries has been prepared to address the challenges of renewal of concession period, the scope of expansion and creating a dynamic business environment.

The Maritime India Vision (MIV), 2030 blueprint to ensure a coordinated and accelerated growth of the country's maritime sector over the decade seeks to develop world-class mega ports, transshipment hubs and ensure infrastructure modernisation. The plan estimates that ports development will facilitate cost savings of Rs 6,000-7,000 crore per annum for export-import clients. The resulting expansion in facilities could create an additional 7 lakh to 1 crore jobs in the sector.

The investment requirement for capacity augmentation and development of world-class infrastructure at Indian ports is estimated at between Rs 1-1.25 lakh crore.

Echoing the infrastructure sector's demand for a robust funding pipeline, Kshitish Nadgauda, senior vice president and managing director at Louis Berger International for Asia, said, "A suitable framework should be established in the Union Budget for funding such programmes and projects through debt financing through development financial institutions (DFIs), infrastructure non-banking financing companies (NBFCs), long-term investors such as domestic and foreign pension funds (FPFs), sovereign wealth funds (SWFs) and infrastructure investment trusts (InvITs)."

To what extent such expectations are met would be known once Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman starts rolling out her Budget proposals on Tuesday morning.

Also Read: India's GDP contracts by 6.6% in FY21: Govt

