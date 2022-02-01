Modi govt's zero-sum budget, nothing for middle class, poor, slams Rahul Gandhi

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday dubbed the Union Budget for 2022-23 as a "zero-sum budget", saying it has nothing for the salaried, middle class and the poor.

His comments came soon after Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman presented the Union Budget in Parliament.

"Modi Government's Zero Sum Budget! Nothing for - Salaried class, Middle class, the poor and deprived, Youth, Farmers and MSMEs," Gandhi said on Twitter.