Budget 2022: 4 key reforms real estate industry expects from govt

The Union Budget 2022 is expected to be one of the most watchful events in recent history, which will help the Indian economy to get back on a growth trajectory. As the economy is grappling with a once-in-a-century crisis, the industry is pegging high hopes on the government's outlays and expecting 'never before' schemes.
As the rude shocks from the COVID-19 pandemic have been felt across global economies, Indian real estate has been impacted in different ways, varying from location to asset class. The budget stimulus will pave the path for the sector to survive and thrive beyond the COVID era. The collaborative working of individuals, organisations, institutions and government corridors have to be sewed together to mitigate future challenges and build resiliency.
Budget outlays are expected to be on the outlines of rethinking the work, workforce, and workplaces, as the pandemic has disrupted the way we live and work forever.
Some noteworthy recommendations are driven by the parameters that adhere towards ramping up investments, boosting consumption, financing growth, enhancing competitive edge, strengthening business communities, fostering technology & innovation, augmenting employment and promoting sustainability in the sector.
The key recommendations by the industry body are in sync with the demand from the homebuyers, developers, and investor community.
Income Tax reforms
Affordable housing reforms
Rental housing reforms
Liquidity reforms
There are dramatic shifts underway as to how the sector will function in a new normal with changes happening at an accelerated pace. Economic activities are rolling over at a slower pace with the priority of containing the spread of the pandemic, which have broad implications on the real estate sector too.
Aggressive fiscal measures, industry SOPs combined with critical containment actions will ensure that the financing stream remains fluid and the outlook for growth gets stronger.
The annual budget offering should lay a clear focus on stimulating the demand and supply measures by tax rationalisation, attracting investment by conducive policy framework, incentivising industry to amplify production and leaving end-users with more disposable income to boost the consumption economy.
The government should turn their attention towards bolstering the labour intensive real estate industry which has the potential to contribute nearly 15% of GDP growth, inclusive of employment generation.
As the demand curve for homeownership is epochal post the COVID menace, powering this demand will be a discreet shift. It is a pivotal opportunity for both the government and the Industry to profoundly build the demand with the means of affordability and sustainability.
The budget needs to address the demand for emerging asset classes like warehousing, logistics, cold chain, data centres with a national policy framework.
The rising GDP will continue to lure investment influx into commercial real estate which will spring back in FY23 at a better pace. Commercial realty players are keeping a close watch on the new trends like changing world of work, office design reset, cost-efficacy, and striking a fine balance towards ESG goals.
A shifting landscape for offices will now be driven by user experience and the upcoming budget is expected to do its magic in reviving this asset class too.
(The author is a Vice-Chairman National- NAREDCO, and MD Hiranandani Group.)
