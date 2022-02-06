Budget 2022: MSME and startup ecosystem to fuel India@100

The Union budget presented by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman focuses on three pillars of inclusive welfare, digital transformation and sustainability and leveraging private investments. All aimed at pivoting the country from the pandemic towards 'India @100'.
The three pillars can potentially have a short and longer-term positive impact on MSMEs and the startup ecosystem in the country.
The pandemic has affected many small businesses who require additional support through strengthening access to finance, access to technology and access to market to remain competitive and become a part of global value chains.
There are some direct benefits to MSMEs and startups which include:
The investment serves as a huge opportunity for small businesses to part take in the expected economic activity.
Sectors like infrastructure, energy transition, agriculture and health provide prospects for MSMEs to grow and innovate.
Startups and MSMEs can also benefit immensely from the policies which are likely to be announced in sunrise sectors like e-mobility, batteries, artificial intelligence, climate change, Semi-conductors, Space Economy, Genomics etc.
Overall, the budget continues to provide much-needed support to MSMEs to facilitate their access to funds and the market.
Small businesses are the backbone of this country and therefore, they need to be strengthened to pivot to around 9% growth that the FM expects.
This budget provides a foundation for the 'Amrit Kaal' or the 25 years lead up to India @ 100 years of Independence and reiterates the government's commitment towards strong MSMEs and startup ecosystem.
(Shobhit Mathur and Amar Shankar are Partners, EY India.)
