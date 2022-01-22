Budget 2022: What real estate sector, homebuyers expect from FM Sitharaman

The Indian residential sector witnessed a strong comeback in 2021, with housing sales in the top seven cities rebounding to 90% of pre-COVID levels and new launches reaching 2019 levels.
While the housing sector's prospects generally look upbeat in 2022, it remains to be seen to what extent, if any, the new COVID-19 variant Omicron impacts real estate activity.
So far, it has not had any seriously dampening impact. However, the sentiment revival in residential real estate during the worst parts of the first and second waves hinged heavily on policy support.
The RBI and the government have proactively aided the sector with various demand boosters. The stamp duty cuts, tax benefits extension on affordable housing in last year's budget were strong moves that made a difference.
Despite rising inflation, the RBI kept the repo rates unchanged for the last nine consecutive bi-monthly monetary policies, thereby extending the benefit of lower interest rates to homebuyers. These measures helped the housing sector, which plays a significant role in the overall economy, to maintain an even keel during a very rough phase.
The residential sector looks forward to further support beyond the mainstay demands of industry status, easy availability of finance, and GST rates reduction.
With regards to the upcoming Union Budget 2022-23, some of the significant moves which would help spur up residential demand include:-
The government must consider revising the city-wise pricing parameters to include a broader customer base under the benefits extended to this segment. For instance, a
With this price revision, more homes will fall within the affordable price tag, allowing more buyers to avail of multiple benefits like lower GST rates at 1% without ITC, government subsidies, and the tax deduction of a total of Rs 3.5 lakh on interest repayment of home loans.
(The author is Chairman, ANAROCK Group.)
