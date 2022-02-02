Budget 2022 Big Bites: Snapshots of some key economic indicators

Business Today’s Budget Big Bites presents broad aggregates of the budget for easy understanding and shows snapshots of the economy and key elements of Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman’s fourth Budget. It gives an illustrative account of Budget 2022 through graphs and info-graphics.
In addition, here’s what the Business Today's editors think of the latest programmes and schemes of budgetary variables.
The pandemic is behind us; it is time to exit the heavy focus on relief and turn to infrastructure spending with an eye on medium term sustainable growth and job creation - that seems to be the view driving the shape of the budget this time. But the Finance Minister’s timid steps on divestment and asset monetisation rob her of the arsenal to achieve greater fiscal rectitude even as she pushes for growth, says Udayan Mukherjee.
In the age of noise, a budget that makes less Big Bang noise is perhaps a blessing in disguise: a focussed investment driven growth strategy is to be endorsed. But will it benefit those on the margins, will it revive MSMEs, help build desperately needed quality health and education infra? Will growth reduce inequality is a question that is still blowing in the wind, says Rajdeep Sardesai.
FM Sitharaman is preferring stability and conservatism over Big Bang announcements and overly optimistic projections. Instead of moderate increases in spends across multiple sectors, the BJP Govt is concentrating its expenditure gunpowder on few key sectors with the aim of delivering tangible results. PM Modi is hoping that visible improvement in fields like piped drinking water and government capital expenditure will deliver electoral dividends in the 2024 general elections, says Rahul Kanwal.
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman has sought to strike a balance between pump priming the economy to push growth while keeping an eye on fiscal consolidation. Budget 2022 seeks to create growth and job enablers by hiking capital expenditure sharply in the hope that spending in productive sectors will create a multiplier effect. This is a Budget in keeping with the Modi government’s objective of creating an ecosystem for growth rather than providing direct handouts. We will need to watch how she generates the resources for this expenditure push and how it plays out in the days to come, says Sourav Majumdar.
Fiscal prudence that provides room for mid- course corrections. Cautious optimism permeates the fineprint. Modinomics continues to stay away from ‘instant coffee’ measures, opts for long term, solid focus on capital asset creation, says Siddharth Zarabi.
A budget without much to take home for the individual. No announcements on direct taxes, and a heavy tax on cryptos! The silver lining - markets cheered the infra push and outlay for growth, says Aabha Bakaya.
