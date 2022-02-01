Budget 2022: Income tax reduction, expected rate change

Standard deduction of income tax is the most anticipated policy change in Budget 2022. People expect the government to raise the tax limit from Rs 50,000 to Rs 1 lakh. But it is likely that FM Sitharaman in today's Union Budget presentation may not announce any change in the income tax slabs in Union Budget 2022 due to fiscal compulsions.



The income tax slabs in the last two year's Union Budget were also unchanged. Although FM Sitharaman did not change tax slabs and rates in Budget 2020, a new tax regime was introduced in which the tax rates are slashed for those willing to forgo tax exemptions as well as deductions.



Under the new tax regime, a taxpayer has the option to either choose the new regime or stick to the old one.



In the present scenario, income up to Rs 2.5 lakh is exempt from taxation under both new and old regimes.



While the income between Rs 2.5 lakh to Rs 5 lakh is taxed at a 5 per cent rate under the old as well as the new tax regime. However, personal income from Rs 5 lakh to Rs 7.5 lakh is taxed at a 20 per cent rate under the old regime, and at the rate of 10 per cent under the new tax regime. Income between Rs 7.5 lakh to Rs 10 lakh is taxed at a 20 per cent rate in the old regime, whereas the tax rate stands at 15 per cent under the new tax regime.



For people with personal income above Rs 10 lakh, the rate of taxation is fixed at 30 per cent under the old regime.



Besides, there are three slabs above Rs 10 lakh under the new tax regime. Under these three slabs, income between Rs 10 lakh and Rs 12.5 lakh is taxed at a 20 per cent rate, income from Rs 12.5 lakh to Rs 15 lakh is taxed at a 25 per cent rate and income above Rs 15 lakh attracts a 30 per cent tax rate.



Meanwhile, the effective tax rate is much higher owing to cess and surcharges.