Budget 2023 Roundtable LIVE Updates: Global firms keen to invest in India’s highway sector, says Gadkari

Anwesha Madhukalya Feb 06, 2023, Updated Feb 06, 2023, 12:42 PM IST

FM Sitharaman, Union ministers Nitin Gadkari, Piyush Goyal, Ashwini Vaishnaw, secretaries TV Somanathan, Sanjay Malhotra, Ajay Seth, Tuhin Kanta Pandey, and more will decode the Budget 2023.

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman presented the Budget 2023 on February 1. But a close look at the announcements requires a lot of decoding for the common man. How do the measures help the common man? How will the Union Budget 2023 help the economy? To explain this and more, who’s who of finance and economy including FM Sitharaman, Union ministers Nitin Gadkari, Piyush Goyal, Ashwini Vaishnaw, secretaries TV Somanathan, Sanjay Malhotra, Ajay Seth, Tuhin Kanta Pandey, HDFC Chief Economist Abheek Barua, SBI Group Chief Economic Advisor Soumya Kanti Ghosh, and more will participate in the Business Today Budget Roundtable 2023 event.

 

The event will kickstart with Nitin Gadkari’s session on the ‘Road to Prosperity’. In the evening, Piyush Goyal will discuss ‘Marrying Trade, Commerce and Consumer Demand’, followed by Ashwini Vaishaw’s session on ‘India’s Economic Superhighway’. ‘The Budget Makers’ TV Somanathan, Sanjay Malhotra, Ajay Seth, Tuhin Kanta Pandey will discuss the intricacies of the Union Budget 2023. The event will culminate with FM Sitharaman’s session where she will share her vision on ‘The Road to Amrit Kaal’.

 

Follow the BT Budget Roundtable 2023 updates here:  


 

12:42 PM (3 minutes ago)

'Decoding the Fine Print'



UPSC Former Member TCA Anand, SBI Group CEA Soumya Kanti Ghosh, HDFC Bank Chief Economist Abheek Barua, NITI Aayog member Prof Ramesh Chand in conversation with Sourav Majumdar.

12:37 PM (7 minutes ago)

US-standard roads by end of 2024: Gadkari



Infra across the country will be uplifted, said Gadkari, adding that by end of 2024, India will have roads equivalent to US standards.

12:33 PM (12 minutes ago)

Increased road projects amount to Rs 24,000 crore: Gadkari



"Rs 12,000 crore awarded for road projects, I increased it to Rs 24,000 crore. There is no lack of money in the country," said Nitin Gadkari. "I do not refuse any projects," he said, adding that the country genuinely needs it. 

12:27 PM (17 minutes ago)

NHAI toll collection to cross Rs 1.40 lakh crore



Nitin Gadkari said that they expect NHAI toll collection to cross Rs 1.40 lakh crore.

12:25 PM (19 minutes ago)

Nitin Gadkari addresses issue of road accidents



More people die in road accidents than they have in war, COVID and communal riots, said Nitin Gadkari.

12:23 PM (21 minutes ago)

International standards for tyres to be adopted



Adopting international standards for tyres, said Nitin Gadkari. He also said that it is preferable in a country like India to make roads out of concrete, instead of bitumen. 

12:21 PM (23 minutes ago)

Highways to compete with airlines



Nitin Gadkari says that the highway sector wants to compete with airlines. The highways being made will be able to compete with airlines, he added. 

12:19 PM (26 minutes ago)

NHAI foundation very strong: Gadkari



Minister Gadkari said that NHAI’s debt is reducing with time, and that its foundation is very strong. 

12:14 PM (31 minutes ago)

We launched our bond for InvIT model at the Mumbai stock exchange: Gadkari



Gadkari says that the government launced the bond of InvIT model at the stock exchnage. Can invest in NHI. Planning to open NHAI InvIT subscription every 15 days. 

12:11 PM (34 minutes ago)

'We are prioritising development of aspirant districts'



Nitin Gadkari says that the government is prioritising the development of aspirant districts. 

12:08 PM (36 minutes ago)

Nitin Gadkari kickstarts the Budget Roundtable 2023 event



Union Minister Nitin Gadkari kick starts the event. 

11:59 AM (46 minutes ago)

Ashwini Vaishnaw session



Union Minister of Railways, Communications, Electronics and IT will discuss the Budget 2023 in the session 'India's Economic Superhighway'. 

11:57 AM (47 minutes ago)

Piyush Goyal session



Union Minister for Commerce and Industry Piyush Goyal will discuss the coming together of trade, commerce, and consumer demand.

11:53 AM (51 minutes ago)

Budget and Politics session



BJP Lok Sabha MP Jayant Sinha and Congress national spokesperson and social media chairperson Supriya Shrinate will discuss 'Budget 2023 and The Politics of an Election'. 

11:51 AM (53 minutes ago)

Taxation sessions



There are two sessions on taxation. Senior Tax Adviser Ved Jain, Deloitte APAC Tax Head Neeru Ahuja, PwC Partner Sanjay Tolia, EY TMT Tax Leader Vishal Malhotra will discuss the hits and misses of taxation in Union Budget 2023. In the next session on taxation, CBDT Chairman Nitin Gupta will discuss the "long and short of taxation". 

11:42 AM (1 hour ago)

The Budget Makers' session



One of the highlights of the evening will be 'The Budget Makers' speech, where TV Somanathan, Secretary (Expenditure), Sanjay Malhotra, Secretary (Revenue), Ajay Seth, Secretary (Economic Affairs), Tuhin Kanta Pandey, Secretary (Investment and Public Asset Management), the minds behind Budget 2023 will discuss the Budget 2023. 

11:39 AM (1 hour ago)

Nitin Gadkari's session



Union Minister of Road Transport and Highways, Nitin Gadkari, will kickstart the event. The session is titled 'The Road to Prosperity'. 

11:37 AM (1 hour ago)

FM Sitharaman to discuss the "road to Amrit Kaal"



Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman's session will take place at the end of the event. The minister will discuss her vision for the Indian economy in her session 'The Road to Amrit Kaal'. 