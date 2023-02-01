Budget 2023 Speech LIVE: All eyes on FM Sitharaman, set to present the Budget today

Union Budget 2023: All eyes are on Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman today as she is scheduled to table the Union Budget 2023 at 11 am in the Parliament today. India’s budget will be keenly followed globally as it is touted to be the fastest growing economy. IMF on Monday pegged India’s growth at 6.1 per cent making it the fastest growing economy as the global economy witnesses a recession. The Economic Survey 2023, released on Tuesday, also pegged India’s growth in the range of 6-6.8 per cent, with growth in real terms being 6.5 per cent. Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said, “Amid the unstable global economic situation, India's budget will attempt to meet the hopes and aspirations of the common citizens. I firmly believe that Nirmala Sitharaman will make all efforts to meet those aspirations. She will present one more budget before the country tomorrow. In today's global circumstances, not only India but the entire world is looking at India's Budget.”

8:32 am: Team behind the Budget 2023

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman was assisted by a team of advisers and secretaries in preparing the Union Budget 2023. The team consists of:

TV Somanathan, Finance Secretary

Sanjay Malhotra, Revenue Secretary

Ajay Seth, Economic Affairs Secretary

Vivek Joshi, Banking Secretary

Tuhin Kanta Pandey, Secretary of the Department of Investment and Public Asset Management

8:27 am: History of Finance Ministers and Budgets

This will be Nirmala Sitharaman's fifth consecutive budget. Independent India has seen 23 finance ministers (excluding three prime ministers) who presented at least one Budget during their terms, but only eight presented at least four consecutive Budgets. FM Sitharaman would become the ninth finance minister to achieve this feat.

8:19 am: What to expect from Budget 2023

MoS Finance Pankaj Chaudhary said that the Modi government has always worked in the favour of the common man and the Union Budget 2023 will meet the expectations of every citizen.

8:18 am: Budget Session kicked off on Tuesday

The Budget session kicked off on Tuesday after President Droupadi Murmu’s address to the joint sitting of both houses of the Parliament. The Budget session will have 27 sittings. The first part of the session will conclude on February 14. Parliament will reconvene on March 12 for the second part of the session and continue till April 6.