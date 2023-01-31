Budget 2023-24: Nirmala Sitharaman to present Economic Survey 2022-23 in Parliament 

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will present the Economic Survey in the Parliament after President Droupadi Murmu’s address to the joint sitting of the Lok Sabha and the Rajya Sabha on Tuesday. The pre-Budget document is prepared by the Economic Division of the Finance Ministry’s Department of Economic Affairs under the supervision of the Chief Economic Advisor V Anantha Nageswaran.

This document will give an idea about the state of the economy and various indicators in the current financial year 2022-23 and outlook for the next year. The Economic Survey may also give insights into the tone and texture of the annual Budget 2023-24, to be presented on February 1.

Economic Survey 2022-23 theme

The theme is an important feature to look out for. The Economic Survey also adds new chapters apart from the sectoral chapters. It is likely to take note of inflation levels, likely pressure on the Indian Rupee due to RBI’s tightening of monetary policy, employment conditions, pick-up in private investment, infrastructure spending, and improvement in the financial health of the Indian banking sector.

The theme for Economic Survey 2021-22

The theme for the last year’s economic survey was Agile Approach. It focused on India’s economic response to the COVID-19 crisis. Its preface was baked on feedback, real-time monitoring of actual outcomes, flexible responses, and safety-net buffers among others.

India GDP growth

The Economic Survey 2022-23 is likely to peg India’s GDP growth at 6 per cent to 6.8 per cent. It may say that growth is seen at 6.5 per cent for 2023-24 under the baseline scenario, which would be the slowest in three years. Nominal GDP growth will likely be forecast at 11 per cent for 2023-24, a government source told the news agency Reuters.

