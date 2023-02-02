Budget 2023: Aviation industry sees proposal on more airports boosting regional connectivity

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman’s proposal during her Wednesday budget speech to revive 50 aircraft landing sites comprising airports, heliports, water aerodromes and advanced landing grounds is expected to give another shot in the arm to regional air connectivity.

Although the country has emerged as the world’s fastest-growing aviation market, the bulk of air passengers continue to be generated by Tier-I cities, especially major metros such as Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru and Chennai. Although air traffic from Tier-II&III cities has shown incremental growth.

“All airports in Tier-I cities are running at capacity and air travel penetration over the next two decades can be increased meaningfully only if air travel is made accessible to the masses. Currently, only 30 per cent of Indian households have access to the airport. Under the new budget, construction and operationalisation of airports in smaller cities will increase reach air travel and will significantly increase aviation footprint in India,” said the CEO of the regional carrier IndiaOne Air, Arun Kumar Singh.

In November 2022, nearly 19 per cent of domestic passengers travelled from Delhi. Eight Tier-1 cities contributed to 64 per cent of domestic passengers, which used to be 72 per cent in April 2015. Share of domestic passengers from Tier-II&III cities improved from 28 per cent in April 2015 to 36 per cent in November 2022 due to the rollout of the Ude Desh Ka Aam Nagrik-Regional Connectivity Scheme (UDAN-RCS) in 2017 and the operationalisation of several new regional airports.

More than 1.1 crore passengers have flown on nearly 2.15 lakh UDAN-RCS flights to date, according to the Ministry of Civil Aviation data.

“The announcement of additional airports and ramping up of air transport infrastructure is a welcome move and will support the nation’s growing demand for air travel,” observed founder & CEO of low-cost carrier Akasa Air, Vinay Dube, adding, “The focus on promoting domestic tourism will provide impetus to further revival of the sector and aligns with our vision to strengthen India’s transportation system.”

Demand generation in other industries

The addition of 50 more airports to the existing 147 will also have a long-term multiplier effect in terms of generating demand for other industries.

The announcement related to the revitalisation of additional landing sites “will provide a push for the infrastructure sector which in turn will create steel demand,” averred chairman & managing director of steel products manufacturer Kamdhenu, Satish Kumar Agarwal.

“Focus on critical infrastructure like railways and airports to improve regional connectivity will lead to long-term economic growth by generating employment opportunities and also give a fillip to ancillary - sectors like steel and cement,” director of pre-engineered and pre-fabricated buildings maker EPACK PREFAB, Nikhil Bothra said in agreement.

Meanwhile, sector analysts described the budget proposals as expansionary for the infrastructure sector.

“Setting up new airports and expanding the capacities at some key airports would help address the current airport infrastructure constraints faced by the airlines and to improve connectivity with the underserved and unserved airports to boost tourism and the aviation sector,” declared the head of retail research at HDFC Securities, Deepak Jasani.

“The focus is on maintaining continuity and visibility in government spending by allocating to ministries having the ability to create short- and medium-term impact in sectors such as transport, crowding in private sector investments by c and incentivising state governments to commit to expenditure in the coming fiscal,” stated practice leader & director for transport and logistics at CRISIL Infrastructure Advisory, Jagannarayan Padmanabhan.

