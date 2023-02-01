Budget 2023 key highlights: FM Sitharaman sees GDP growth in FY23 at 7%, and more

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Wednesday presented the Narendra Modi government's last full budget in parliament before a general election due next year. Sitharaman is presenting her fifth full Budget after she took over as Finance Minister in July 2019. Sitharaman said the Budget for 2023-24 hopes to build on the foundation of the previous budget and blue print for India@100. This is the first Budget in Amrit Kaal, she said. Here are highlights from FM Sitharaman's speech:

* Indian economy on the right track, and heading towards a bright future

* This budget hopes to build on foundations set in previous budgets. Indian economy is on right track, current year’s growth has been 7%

* In these times of global challenges, India’s G20 presidency gives us a unique opportunity to strengthen India’s role in the world economic order

* During the Covid pandemic, we ensured that nobody goes to bed hungry with a scheme to supply free foodgrains to over 80 crore persons for 28 months

* The government has a three-point agenda for growth -- facilitating ample opportunities for youth, job creation and strengthening macro economic stability

* Entire expenditure of Rs 2 lakh crore for free food scheme to be borne by centre. India has grown from 10th to 5th largest world economy

* India's per capita income has doubled to Rs 1.97 lakh

* India's economy has become a lot more formalised; efficient implementation of many schemes like Ujjwala, Jan Dhan accounts, cash transfer of Rs 2.2 lakh crore to farmers have ensured inclusive growth

* Promotion of tourism to be taken up in mission mode, including via PPPs

* This budget adopts 7 priorities including inclusive development, green growth, youth power, financial sector, last mile infrastructure

