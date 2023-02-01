Union Budget 2023 LIVE updates: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman to table budget today

Budget 2023 news: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will table the Union Budget for 2023-24 today. This is the last full budget of the Modi government before the 2024 general elections. Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will be assisted by a team of advisers and finance ministry secretaries comprising Finance Secretary TV Somanathan, Revenue Secretary Sanjay Malhotra, Economic Affairs Secretary Ajay Seth, Banking Secretary Vivek Joshi, and Department of Investment and Public Asset Management (DIPAM) Secretary Tuhin Kanta Pandey.

The government will likely increase welfare spending with a focus on boosting rural and infra capex. The Central government’s capex estimate could be Rs 7.5 lakh crore for FY2023 and Rs 7.5 lakh crore for FY2024. Besides this, the government aims to achieve a fiscal deficit target between 5.5 per cent to 6 per cent of the nominal GDP in 2023-24 whereas it is likely to peg real GDP growth at around 6 per cent to 6.5 per cent for FY2024.