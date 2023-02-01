New income tax regime vs old tax regime: Here’s how the two differ from each other

The Union Budget 2023, presented by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on 1 February 2023, introduced several changes to the Indian tax system. One of the most notable changes is the new income tax slab system, which replaces the old tax regime. This article will examine the new income tax slabs, how they differ from the old tax regime, and the impact they will have on the tax outlay of people in India.

Under the new tax regime, there are Six tax slabs with different tax rates. These tax slabs are as follows:

Slab Rate of Tax Taxable income up to Rs. 3 lakhs NIL Taxable income between Rs. 3 lakhs to Rs. 6 lakhs 5% Taxable income between Rs. 6 lakhs to Rs. 9 lakhs 10% Taxable income between Rs. 9 lakhs to Rs. 12 lakhs 15% Taxable income between Rs. 12 lakhs to Rs. 15 lakhs 20% Taxable income between Rs. 15 lakhs and above 30%

The new tax regime eliminates several tax exemptions and deductions, such as the standard deduction, transportation allowance, and the entertainment allowance. However, some exemptions and deductions, such as those for house rent, medical expenses, and charitable donations, remain unchanged.

One of the major differences between the old tax regime and the new tax regime is that the new regime eliminates many tax exemptions and deductions. However, the government has promised to compensate for this increase by reducing the tax rates.

Another difference between the old and new tax regimes is that the new regime is a default scheme. This means that individuals have the option to choose between the old tax regime and the new tax regime. However, if an individual does not make a choice, they will automatically be considered under the new tax regime.

The government has made the new tax regime a default scheme for several reasons. One reason is to simplify the tax system and make it easier for people to understand. The new tax regime eliminates many exemptions and deductions, making it easier for people to calculate their tax liabilities. Additionally, the government hopes that the new tax regime will increase tax compliance by making the tax system more transparent and straightforward.

The impact of the new income tax slabs on the tax outlay of people in India will vary depending on several factors, such as their taxable income and the exemptions and deductions they are eligible for. However, the government has promised that the new tax regime will reduce the tax burden for the majority of taxpayers.

In conclusion, the new income tax slabs introduced by the Indian government on February 1, 2023, are a big shift from the old tax regime. The new tax regime has made significant changes to the tax outlay of the Indian people, with the government increasing the basic exemption limit and reducing the tax rate for the middle-income group. The government has also made the new tax regime the default scheme to simplify the tax filing process and encourage more taxpayers to switch to the new tax regime. The impact of the new tax regime on the tax outlay of the Indian people will depend on their individual circumstances, but it is likely to result in a lower tax liability for the majority of taxpayers.

