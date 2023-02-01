Budget 2023: Banking stocks top gainers as FM Sitharaman presents her fifth Budget speech

Banking stocks were the top sectoral gainers today as FM Nirmala Sitaharaman was reading out her fifth Budget speech today. BSE bankex rose 600 points to 46,680 against the previous close of 46,079. Bank Nifty gained 498 points to 41,153 against the previous close of 40,655. On Sensex, ICICI Bank was the top gainer rising 2.86% to Rs 855.40 against the previous close of Rs 831.655. HDFC Bank, Kotak Bank, and Axis Bank were the other gainers rising 1.54%, 1.20%, and 0. 81% , respectively.

Active liquidity support system to NBFCs, Level-playing field for NBFCs, Reduction of subsidies, fast-tracking the PSB privatisation programme are among the key expectations of the banking sector from the Modi government in Budget 2023. Meanwhile, at 11:29 am, Sensex rose 408 points to 59,957 and Nifty gained 113 points to 17,775. Other major sectoral gainers were capital goods and consumer durables shares with their BSE indices rising 375 poinst and 378 points, respectively.

