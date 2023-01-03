Union Budget 2023: Why rationalising capital gains is the need of the hour

There are a lot of expectations from the upcoming Union Budget for the government to continue fostering the growth agenda and do a balancing act on fiscal discipline. With the fear of mild recession in the US, UK, and EU, looming geo-political situation, and re-emergence of the COVID-19 virus, there have been various apprehensions around global economic slowdown and its ripple effect on the Indian economy.

With this background, in this article, we attempt to cover one of the most covered topics, “capital gains”. Over the years, the capital gains framework has evolved through several amendments, thereby grooming it into a complex tax code within the taxation framework. This is echoed by the ex-Revenue Secretary, Tarun Bajaj who has highlighted the need for simplification of the capital gains tax regime, one of the classic examples being the flipflop on taxation of capital gains on listed shares. While the capital gains tax code is a law in itself, here are some pertinent points worth pondering that call for a revamp:

1. The holding period for considering listed shares as long-term is 12 months whereas for unlisted shares is 24 months.

2. Further, a certain class of assets is eligible for indexation (applicable only for long-term capital gains) whereas others are not e.g., the benefit of indexation is not available on long-term capital gains arising from the transfer of listed equity shares, listed/unlisted bonds, and debentures etc.

3. The index year for calculating the long-term capital gains tax is revised periodically in line with market vagaries. However, the last revision took place in 2017 when the base year was updated to 2001.

4. Also, the tax rates differ for residents and non-residents e.g., the tax rate for capital gains arising from the sale of unlisted shares/bonds/debentures for residents is 20 per cent whereas for non-residents it is 10 per cent.

5. Similarly, the rate of long-term capital gains tax rate varies between different classes of assets e.g., 10 per cent for listed shares, listed bonds equity oriented mutual funds and 20 per cent for unlisted shares, unlisted bonds, real estate etc.

In this context, a global reference throws up an interesting context. Certain countries like USA, UK, France and South Africa provide a concessional tax rate for taxing capital gains from listed equity, mutual funds debt securities, and real estate. Regarding the holding period as well, countries like the UK, Canada, Denmark, Philippines, Indonesia etc. do not provide any distinction or holding period specifications. Having said that, the purpose of a global reference is to highlight the simplicity or harmonization of the levy of capital gains tax across various classes of assets, the rate and period to the extent possible.

Rationalization and standardization in capital gains taxation with regards to certain aspects e.g., streamlining of holding period, uniformity in tax rates across various asset classes, a shift in index years for long-term capital gains etc. would go a long way in mitigating various hardships faced by investors. The same would also align with the government’s agenda for taxpayer-friendly initiatives such as common income-tax return forms and could lead to effective compliance.

It is also important to understand the new age structures/instruments, with the rise of start-ups or new age economy which calls for customized instruments and built-in derivatives. Such new-age instruments are meant to provide adequate liquidity to start-ups and at the same time protect the risk of investors. Such instruments could have contingent consideration, conversion from one class to another, etc. It becomes paramount to bring in appropriate legislation and thereby remove any anomalies.

Relook at provisions of buyback tax for listed companies, especially in respect of open market transactions could also be relevant. In the current scenario, companies pay buyback tax on the shares bought from the open market and capital gains thereon are exempt in the hands of the shareholders. However, due to the execution of transactions on an exchange trading platform due to anonymity, sellers may be unaware whether the company itself could be the buyer. Therefore, the seller would therefore continue to pay the capital gains tax on the sale of his shares, even though the company would be paying the buyback tax on the same shares, thereby leading to double taxation. It may be noted that the rationale behind introducing the buyback tax, especially for private companies was to bring non-resident shareholders under the tax ambit since there was an exemption from capital gains under various tax treaties. Given that capital gains exemptions in tax treaties such as Mauritius, Singapore etc. have been phased out, accordingly buyback tax can be abolished and capital gains taxation in hands of shareholders can be restored.

The government is planning to invest US$1.3 trillion towards the development of infrastructure in India to reach the target of US$ 5 trillion economy by 2025. Development of such massive infrastructure projects across the country would entail the acquisition of land from various stakeholders. The Right to Fair Compensation and Transparency in Land Acquisition, Rehabilitation and Resettlement Act, 2013 (‘RFCTLARR Act’) provides for tax exemption relating to the compulsory acquisition of land for the purpose of infrastructure. Consequently, the Central Board of Direct Taxes (‘CBDT’) issued a Circular1 which clarifies that any amount received by a taxpayer in accordance with Section 96 of the RFCTLARR Act shall be exempt from tax. However, in certain cases, tax authorities have restricted the exemption to cases where the land had been acquired directly by the Government and denied exemption in case of acquisition by Government agencies/Boards etc. In this regard, a suitable clarification to treat the capital gains as exempt even in cases of acquisition by Government agencies/Boards, etc. could bring clarity and avoid litigation leading to the smooth implementation of infrastructure objectives of the Government.

The Budget comes at the cusp of a volatile environment, especially where the COVID threat has re-emerged and perils of further global economic turmoil loom at large. In line with India's growth story, the government must consider its objectives of spurring investments and simplifying the law while reviewing the provisions for capital gains taxation, which would go a long way in ushering ‘Amrit Kaal’ for taxpayers.

Views expressed are personal. Kanabar is Tax Partner at EY; Kochar is Director, EY India.

