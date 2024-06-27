'Angel tax is the biggest...': Mohandas Pai demands a rethink on law ahead of Budget 2024

Mohandas Pai, chairman of Aarin Capital and former Infosys CFO, has made a strong case for repealing Angel Tax, calling it the biggest barrier to ease of doing business for startups.

"Startups are fed up of this threat. They are harassed by the IT department, with cases piling up and not getting resolved. Please, please repeal that law," Pai said, reflecting the frustration of many in the startup community.

The Angel Tax was introduced in 2012 to prevent the use of unaccounted money through the subscription of shares in closely held companies at inflated valuations. However, it has since become a significant burden for startups, hampering their ability to raise funds and grow.

Echoing Pai's sentiments, the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) recently recommended the removal of the tax in its Union Budget submission.

@narendramodi @PMOIndia sir Angel Tax is the biggest barrier to Ease of Business for start ups. They are harassed by IT, cases keep going up, not closed. Please,please repeal that law. Start ups are fed up of this threat. @FinMinIndia @nsitharaman @AmitShah — Mohandas Pai (@TVMohandasPai) June 27, 2024

The CII stated that eliminating this tax would significantly boost capital formation in the country. Nasscom, which represents India’s technology industry, has also highlighted several issues with the Angel Tax in its pre-budget memorandum for 2024-25. Nasscom pointed out that the tax officers have the authority to disregard valuations done by professional valuers, making the tax landscape for startups highly subjective and unpredictable.

Additionally, only a few startups can avail exemptions from the Angel Tax, and those that do find the end-use restrictions on exempted investments to be highly constraining.

The startup industry argues that the government's focus on discrepancies between valuations and actual performance as indicators of money laundering is misguided. Investors typically fund startups based on their future potential, and the Angel Tax penalizes this fundamental aspect of startup investments. This tax has become even more burdensome amid a significant decline in funding; in 2023, Indian startups saw over a 60% drop in funding value, exacerbated by a prolonged funding winter that began in 2022.

In response to these challenges, Nasscom has suggested the formation of a group comprising officials from the CBDT, MCA, DPIIT, SEBI, RBI, and industry representatives to study the impact of 12 years of Angel Tax implementation and propose a way forward.