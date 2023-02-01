scorecardresearch
Budget 2023: Gov to launch accelerator fund to boost agritech start-ups

Budget 2023: Gov to launch accelerator fund to boost agritech start-ups

The fund will focus on supporting young entrepreneurs in rural areas by equipping them with modern tools and technologies.

The fund will follow a cluster-based approach, the FM said at the Union Budget 2023. The fund will follow a cluster-based approach, the FM said at the Union Budget 2023.

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman announced that the government is launching an accelerator fund to boost agritech start-ups. The fund will focus on supporting young entrepreneurs in rural areas by equipping them with modern tools and technologies. The fund will follow a cluster-based approach, the FM said at the Union Budget 2023.

(This is a developing story)

Published on: Feb 01, 2023, 11:35 AM IST
Posted by: Bhavya Kaushal, Feb 01, 2023, 11:30 AM IST
