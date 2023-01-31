scorecardresearch
News
Union Budget

Feedback

Live Update

Economic Survey 2022-23 LIVE updates: 'Govt trying to get rid of slavery,' says President Murmu on renaming Rajpath

Business Today Desk Jan 31, 2023, Updated Jan 31, 2023, 12:37 PM IST

Economic Survey 2022 updates: President Droupadi Murmu said that the government is trying to get rid of every sign of slavery and that what was earlier called Rajpath is now called Kartavyapath. She added Garibi Hatao is not just a slogan anymore.

President Droupadi Murmu addresses Parliament President Droupadi Murmu addresses Parliament

President Droupadi Murmu said that the Narendra Modi-led Central government is trying to get rid of every sign of slavery and the country is moving ahead with the inspiration of the Panchpran in the golden age of independence. Garibi Hatao is not just a slogan and the Central government is working towards a permanent solution to the problems faced by the poor and empowering them. The President is currently addressing the joint session of the Parliament, ahead of the presentation of the Economic Survey 2022-23 by Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman.

 

The Economic Survey looks back at the growth of the Indian economy across sectors during a given fiscal year. The survey also talks about the challenges and opportunities presented by that year.

 

Before this, Prime Minister Narendra Modi told reporters outside Parliament that the entire world is looking at India's budget for the upcoming fiscal year. The Prime Minister said that the government will take the budget session forward with the thought of India first, citizen first. 

 

Check out the latest updates on Economic Survey 2022 on BusinessToday.In

12:37 PM (10 minutes ago)

Opposition to rake up Adani Group vs Hindenburg row

Posted by :- Mehak Agarwal

The opposition parties will target the government on a range of issues including the Adani Group-Hindenburg row. The Centre asserted that was willing to discuss every matter under the rules. 

12:30 PM (16 minutes ago)

Budget Session 2023: Economic Survey likely to peg economy growth at 6-6.8% in FY24

Posted by :- Mehak Agarwal

The Economic Survey, to be tabled by Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, will likely peg India's economic growth in the range of 6 per cent to 6.8 per cent for the fiscal year 2023-24 under the baseline scenario. 

 

Also read: Budget 2023: Economic Survey likely to pin Indian economy growth at 6-6.8% in FY 24

12:16 PM (31 minutes ago)

'No expectations from Nirmala Sitharaman's budget,' says ex-Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah

Posted by :- Mehak Agarwal

Former Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah said that he has no expectations from the upcoming Budget. He added the people of Karnataka have decided to bring Congress back to power in the upcoming elections. 

 

Siddaramaiah said, "The people of Karnataka have decided to bring back the Congress party in the upcoming elections in May. I have no expectations from Nirmala Sitharaman’s Budget. It will be full of promises but none will be fulfilled."

12:13 PM (33 minutes ago)

Aim to find solutions to world problems, says President Murmu on India getting G20 presidency

Posted by :- Mehak Agarwal

President Murmu said, "India holds the presidency of the G20 this year. Along with all member states of G20, India aims to find solutions to world problems."

12:12 PM (35 minutes ago)

India taking ancient knowledge of Yoga, Ayurveda to world, says President Murmu

Posted by :- Mehak Agarwal

 

12:10 PM (37 minutes ago)

Here's what President Murmu has to say about India's space dominance

Posted by :- Mehak Agarwal

 

12:09 PM (37 minutes ago)

India being heard seriously on the issue of terrorism: President Murmu

Posted by :- Mehak Agarwal

 

12:00 PM (46 minutes ago)

Govt trying to get rid of every sign of slavery: President Murmu on renaming of Rajpath

Posted by :- Mehak Agarwal

President Droupadi Murmu said that the Modi government is trying to get rid of every sign of slavery on the renaming of Rajpath to Kartavyapath. President Murmu said, "In the golden age of independence, the country is moving ahead with the inspiration of five souls. My government is constantly trying to get rid of every sign of slavery, every mentality. What was once Rajpath has now become Kartavyapath."

11:56 AM (51 minutes ago)

Defence exports have increased 6 times, says President Droupadi Murmu

Posted by :- Mehak Agarwal

Supreme Commander of the Armed Forces President Droupadi Murmu said that India's defence exports have increased six times due to new initiatives by the government. The President said, "As a result of new initiatives by my government, our defence exports have increased six times. I am proud that today the first indigenous aircraft carrier in the form of INS Vikrant has also joined our Navy."

11:53 AM (54 minutes ago)

Budget Session: Govt laid unprecedented emphasis on innovation, entrepreneurship, says Prez

Posted by :- Mehak Agarwal

Addressing the joint session of the Parliament, President Murmu said: "My government has continuously laid unprecedented emphasis on innovation and entrepreneurship. Today our youth are showing the power of their innovation to the world."

11:51 AM (56 minutes ago)

President Droupadi Murmu on infra projects undertaken by the Modi government

Posted by :- Mehak Agarwal

"On one side Ayodhya Dham is being developed and on the other side, a modern Parliament is being constructed. While redevelopment of Kedarnath Dham and development of Kashi Vishwanath Dham corridor and Mahakal project completed, simultaneously medical college being made in every district," says President Droupadi Murmu.

11:46 AM (1 hour ago)

Women empowerment at core of govt schemes, says Prez Droupadi Murmu

Posted by :- Mehak Agarwal

 

11:43 AM (1 hour ago)

India one of those countries that prioritised poor, says President Murmu

Posted by :- Mehak Agarwal

President Droupadi Murmu said, "We've seen that during COVID period, how living had become difficult for the poor across the world. But, India is one of those countries that gave highest priority to protecting the lives of the poor and tried to see that no poor in the country sleeps on an empty stomach."

11:33 AM (1 hour ago)

'Garibi Hatao not just a slogan,' says President Murmu

Posted by :- Mehak Agarwal

President Droupadi Murmu said that Garibi Hatao is not just a slogan anymore since the government is working towards a permanent solution to the problems of the poor and also empowering them. 

11:31 AM (1 hour ago)

Budget Session 2023: President Murmu says India in a better position compared to other countries

Posted by :- Mehak Agarwal

President Droupadi Murmu said that India is in a much better position compared to other countries as the government took decisions in the national interest. She added that countries having political instability are surrounded by massive crisis. 

11:29 AM (1 hour ago)

Corruption biggest enemy of democracy, says President Murmu

Posted by :- Mehak Agarwal

President Droupadi Murmu said during her address: "My government is of the clear opinion that corruption is the biggest enemy of democracy and social justice. To seize the property of fugitive economic offenders, my government passed the Fugitive Economic Offenders Act."

11:26 AM (1 hour ago)

President Droupadi Murmu reiterates Aatmanirbhar Bharat call; says world looking at India positively

Posted by :- Mehak Agarwal

President Murmu reiterated the call for Atmanirbhar Bharat or Self-Reliant India. She said that India is moving ahead with confidence and that the world is looking at India positively. President Murmu added that India's digital network is an example for the world to follow and the government is working towards uplifting the poor.

11:23 AM (1 hour ago)

Govt's identity has been a decisive one: President Murmu

Posted by :- Mehak Agarwal

 

11:21 AM (1 hour ago)

Economic Survey updates: Prez Murmu talks about abrogation of Article 370

Posted by :- Mehak Agarwal

President Droupadi Murmu said during her address at the joint session of the ongoing Budget session, "From abrogating Article 370 in J&K to abolishing Triple Talaq, my government has taken major decisions."

 

 