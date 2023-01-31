Economic Survey 2022-23 LIVE updates: 'Govt trying to get rid of slavery,' says President Murmu on renaming Rajpath

President Droupadi Murmu said that the Narendra Modi-led Central government is trying to get rid of every sign of slavery and the country is moving ahead with the inspiration of the Panchpran in the golden age of independence. Garibi Hatao is not just a slogan and the Central government is working towards a permanent solution to the problems faced by the poor and empowering them. The President is currently addressing the joint session of the Parliament, ahead of the presentation of the Economic Survey 2022-23 by Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman.
The Economic Survey looks back at the growth of the Indian economy across sectors during a given fiscal year. The survey also talks about the challenges and opportunities presented by that year.
Before this, Prime Minister Narendra Modi told reporters outside Parliament that the entire world is looking at India's budget for the upcoming fiscal year. The Prime Minister said that the government will take the budget session forward with the thought of India first, citizen first.
Check out the latest updates on Economic Survey 2022 on BusinessToday.In
The opposition parties will target the government on a range of issues including the Adani Group-Hindenburg row. The Centre asserted that was willing to discuss every matter under the rules.
The Economic Survey, to be tabled by Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, will likely peg India's economic growth in the range of 6 per cent to 6.8 per cent for the fiscal year 2023-24 under the baseline scenario.
Also read: Budget 2023: Economic Survey likely to pin Indian economy growth at 6-6.8% in FY 24
Former Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah said that he has no expectations from the upcoming Budget. He added the people of Karnataka have decided to bring Congress back to power in the upcoming elections.
Siddaramaiah said, "The people of Karnataka have decided to bring back the Congress party in the upcoming elections in May. I have no expectations from Nirmala Sitharaman’s Budget. It will be full of promises but none will be fulfilled."
President Murmu said, "India holds the presidency of the G20 this year. Along with all member states of G20, India aims to find solutions to world problems."
President Droupadi Murmu said that the Modi government is trying to get rid of every sign of slavery on the renaming of Rajpath to Kartavyapath. President Murmu said, "In the golden age of independence, the country is moving ahead with the inspiration of five souls. My government is constantly trying to get rid of every sign of slavery, every mentality. What was once Rajpath has now become Kartavyapath."
Supreme Commander of the Armed Forces President Droupadi Murmu said that India's defence exports have increased six times due to new initiatives by the government. The President said, "As a result of new initiatives by my government, our defence exports have increased six times. I am proud that today the first indigenous aircraft carrier in the form of INS Vikrant has also joined our Navy."
Addressing the joint session of the Parliament, President Murmu said: "My government has continuously laid unprecedented emphasis on innovation and entrepreneurship. Today our youth are showing the power of their innovation to the world."
"On one side Ayodhya Dham is being developed and on the other side, a modern Parliament is being constructed. While redevelopment of Kedarnath Dham and development of Kashi Vishwanath Dham corridor and Mahakal project completed, simultaneously medical college being made in every district," says President Droupadi Murmu.
President Droupadi Murmu said, "We've seen that during COVID period, how living had become difficult for the poor across the world. But, India is one of those countries that gave highest priority to protecting the lives of the poor and tried to see that no poor in the country sleeps on an empty stomach."
President Droupadi Murmu said that Garibi Hatao is not just a slogan anymore since the government is working towards a permanent solution to the problems of the poor and also empowering them.
President Droupadi Murmu said that India is in a much better position compared to other countries as the government took decisions in the national interest. She added that countries having political instability are surrounded by massive crisis.
President Droupadi Murmu said during her address: "My government is of the clear opinion that corruption is the biggest enemy of democracy and social justice. To seize the property of fugitive economic offenders, my government passed the Fugitive Economic Offenders Act."
President Murmu reiterated the call for Atmanirbhar Bharat or Self-Reliant India. She said that India is moving ahead with confidence and that the world is looking at India positively. President Murmu added that India's digital network is an example for the world to follow and the government is working towards uplifting the poor.
President Droupadi Murmu said during her address at the joint session of the ongoing Budget session, "From abrogating Article 370 in J&K to abolishing Triple Talaq, my government has taken major decisions."
Copyright©2023 Living Media India Limited. For reprint rights: Syndications Today