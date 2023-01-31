Economic Survey 2022-23 LIVE updates: 'Govt trying to get rid of slavery,' says President Murmu on renaming Rajpath

President Droupadi Murmu said that the Narendra Modi-led Central government is trying to get rid of every sign of slavery and the country is moving ahead with the inspiration of the Panchpran in the golden age of independence. Garibi Hatao is not just a slogan and the Central government is working towards a permanent solution to the problems faced by the poor and empowering them. The President is currently addressing the joint session of the Parliament, ahead of the presentation of the Economic Survey 2022-23 by Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman.

The Economic Survey looks back at the growth of the Indian economy across sectors during a given fiscal year. The survey also talks about the challenges and opportunities presented by that year.

Before this, Prime Minister Narendra Modi told reporters outside Parliament that the entire world is looking at India's budget for the upcoming fiscal year. The Prime Minister said that the government will take the budget session forward with the thought of India first, citizen first.

