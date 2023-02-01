'Make AI work for India': Union Budget 2023 introduces big plans for artificial intelligence

The Indian government plans to set up three "Centers of Excellence for Artificial Intelligence" in top educational institutions. These centers will be collaborations between educational institutions and leading industries with the goal of researching and developing practical AI applications in agriculture, health, and sustainable cities. The aim is to establish a strong AI ecosystem in India and to train skilled AI professionals.

During the Union Budget 2023, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said that India will have centres of excellence for Artificial Intelligence for realizing the vision of 'make AI in India' and 'make AI work for India'. "Three centers of excellence for Artificial Intelligence will be set up in top educational institutions."

She further added, "Leading industry players will partner in conducting interdisciplinary research, develop cutting-edge applications and scalable problem solutions in the areas of Agriculture, Health and sustainable cities. This will galvanize an effective AI ecosystem and nurture quality human resources in the field."