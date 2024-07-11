Union Budget 2024: AMFI expects FM Sitharaman to offer tax concessions in debt MF to exemption from LTCG tax

Budget expectations: Mutual funds: As Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will table the Union Budget 2024 later this month, the Mutual Fund industry is eager and hopeful for significant announcements. Expectations within the MF industry are varied, including hopes for tax incentives and the possible introduction of debt-linked savings schemes. Although fund managers are not anticipating a major shift in policy due to the continuity of the current government.

Income tax laws provide a provision to adjust the sale price of a capital asset for inflation, ensuring that you are taxed on the real gains rather than the inflationary gains.

Indexation is a strategy employed to modify the cost of a capital asset to consider the impact of inflation from the time of purchase. By applying indexation, the inflation-adjusted cost of acquiring a capital asset is raised, leading to reduced net long-term capital gains (LTCG).

It is important to note that the Budget 2023 eliminated the benefits of indexation for debt mutual funds acquired on or after April 1, 2023.

The Association of Mutual Funds in India (AMFI) shared its wishlist in terms of mutual funds. Here's the list:

1. Tax Concessions in Debt Mutual Funds

It is requested that Capital gains on redemption of Units of Debt oriented mutual funds held for more than 3 years should be taxed at the rate of 10% without indexation, as applicable in respect of debentures.

"While the debt market continues to be underdeveloped, India’s aspirations of becoming the third largest economy of the world by 2027 and a developed country by 2047 need to be backed by a liquid, deep and well-functioning debt market. Private sector investments cannot be leveraged without such a debt market. An active bond market could fulfil multiple purposes. Besides providing the borrowers with an alternative to bank credit, corporate bonds could lower the cost of long-term finance. We need active participation by the retail investors in these markets which will not only help them in diversifying their investments. Therefore, an amendment to Finance Act, 2023, is needed. The mutual fund units should be considered as “securities”, with long-term capital tax rate thereon should be according to / in line with the capital gains tax on bonds, debentures, SDL and G-secs etc," AMFI said.

2. LTCG exemptions

AMFI said the LTCG on listed equity shares or units of equity-oriented fund schemes be exempted from Capital Gains tax if the equity shares / Mutual Funds Units are held for at least 3 years by suitable amendments to section 112A, while other tax provisions under the said section may be continued as it is. Or, the government may plan to increase the existing threshold limit to Rs 2 lakh in a financial year.

"The existing threshold limit of Rs 1,00,000 in a financial year is very low. Exemption from LTCG tax after 3 years holding period will encourage long-term investments in equities and will help channelise more household savings in to the equity markets, thus helping the Indian economy," AMFI noted.

3. Tax benefit under Sec. 54 EC for special MF units

> It is proposed that mutual fund units, wherein the underlying investments are made in specified infrastructure subsector be included in the

list of the specified long-term assets qualifying for tax exemption on Long-Term Capital Gains under Sec. 54EC.

> The underlying investments of the mutual funds could made into ‘infrastructure assets’ as defined by RBI, in line with ‘Master List of Infrastructure sub-sectors’ notified by the Government of India.

> The mutual fund units in the specified schemes can have a 3-year lock in period to be eligible for exemption under Sec. 54EC.

Investment in specified mutual fund schemes with Sec. 54EC benefit can provide an alternative investment avenue in addition to existing options to the investors and also provide investors an option to earn market related returns. This could also help ease the burden cost of borrowing for infrastructure funding on the Government.

"Tax benefit under Sec. 54 EC for investment in the specified mutual fund scheme will help channelize the gains from sale of immovable property into capital markets through mutual fund route and increase investment in the infrastructure space supplementing the Government’s efforts in boosting the nation’s

infrastructure," AMFI noted.

4. More exemptions for mutual funds

In case of Mutual Funds (MFs), the income of the MFs is taxable in the hands of its investors. Considering the role which Corporate Debt Market Development Fund (CDMDF) is proposed to play in the Indian debt markets, it would be vital to introduce a similar tax regime to an MF for CDMDF whereby income of CDMDF should be exempt and distributions be taxed in the hands of its investors.

"In order to provide for a ‘unit level taxation ’ to CDMDF, section 10(23D) of the Act should be amended to the extent that the exemption provided for mutual funds is extended to CDMDF by deeming it as a MF for limited purposes of the Act," AMFI added.