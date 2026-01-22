Union Budget 2026: What is Economic Survey, when it will be presented, who presents it, where to watch live. Details here

With the Union Budget 2026 scheduled for February 1, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will present it on a Sunday for the first time in history. Days before the Budget, the Economic Survey 2025 will be tabled on January 29, providing a detailed analysis of India’s economic performance, key trends, and sector-wise insights. Reviewing the Survey helps investors, policymakers, and citizens understand upcoming priorities and plan for the new fiscal year.

Advertisement

The Budget Session of the Parliament will start on January 28, 2026 and continue till April 2, 2026.

What is Economic Survey?

The Economic Survey is an annual document prepared by the Department of Economic Affairs under the Ministry of Finance, with guidance from the Chief Economic Adviser. It analyzes the country’s economic performance over the previous financial year, covering key indicators such as GDP growth, inflation, sectoral performance, and issues related to health, education, and employment. Often described as the nation’s economic report card, it offers data-driven assessments, policy insights, and sector-wise analysis. The survey helps policymakers, investors, and analysts understand current economic conditions and future challenges, and it plays a crucial role in shaping expectations ahead of the Union Budget.

Advertisement

Economic Survey 2026 Full Schedule

The Economic Survey will be tabled in Parliament shortly before the Union Budget 2026–27, which is scheduled to be presented by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman at 11:00 am on Sunday, February 1, 2026. As in previous years, the Survey will serve as a background framework for understanding the government’s budgetary priorities.

When and where will the Economic Survey 2025 be presented?

The Economic Survey 2025 is slated to be presented on January 29, 2026, during the Budget Session of Parliament. The Budget Session will commence on January 28, 2026, and will continue until April 2, 2026.

The Survey will be tabled in both the Lok Sabha and the Rajya Sabha by the Chief Economic Adviser (CEA). Following its presentation, a press briefing will be held in which senior officials from the Ministry of Finance will explain the key observations, trends, and policy implications highlighted in the report.

Advertisement

Where to watch the Economic Survey 2025 live?

Live coverage of the Economic Survey presentation will be available on Business Today's website as well as YouTube channel and India Today and AajTak's TV channels as well as YouTube channels.

The Economic Survey presentation will also be live on Sansad TV and Doordarshan. Viewers can also access online livestreams through official government platforms. In addition, the complete Survey document and supporting data will be made available digitally on the official Union Budget website, indiabudget.gov.in.