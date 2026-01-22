Budget 2026: Whom, where does the government borrow from? Inside India’s Budget borrowing game

When the Union Budget 2026 is presented, one number quietly influences everything from tax relief to infrastructure spending. That is the government’s borrowing plan. Every Budget answers a crucial question: where will the money come from if spending exceeds revenue? The answer lies in government borrowing. Understanding whom the government borrows from helps decode how the Budget is financed and what it means for interest rates, savings, and the wider economy.

Why does the government borrow?

The government borrows when its expenditure is higher than its income, creating a fiscal deficit. Borrowing helps fund infrastructure projects, welfare schemes, defense needs, and economic stimulus without immediately raising taxes. However, excessive borrowing can push up interest rates and debt levels, which is why it is carefully planned in the Budget.

Who does the government borrow from?

Domestic Market (Largest Source): Most government borrowing happens within India through the issue of government securities and Treasury Bills. These are purchased by banks, insurance companies, pension funds, mutual funds, and even individual investors. Banks invest heavily because G-Secs are considered among the safest assets. Small Savings Schemes: The government also borrows directly from citizens through schemes like Public Provident Fund (PPF), National Savings Certificates (NSC), Sukanya Samriddhi Yojana, and post office deposits. These savings are pooled into the National Small Savings Fund (NSSF) and used to finance government spending. Central Bank (RBI – Indirect Role): The Reserve Bank of India does not directly finance government spending but supports borrowing through open market operations, buying and selling government bonds to manage liquidity and interest rates. External Borrowing: A small portion comes from foreign sources such as multilateral institutions like the World Bank and Asian Development Bank, or via foreign currency bonds. India keeps this limited to reduce currency risk.

How This Links to Union Budget 2026

The Union Budget 2026 will specify how much the government plans to borrow and from which sources. A higher borrowing target may signal a push for growth and infrastructure, while a lower borrowing target reflects fiscal consolidation. For investors, savers, and citizens, government borrowing affects interest rates, returns on savings, inflation, and overall economic stability. This makes it one of the most important aspects of the Budget.