Business Today
Subscribe
WEF Davos 2026PMS TodayUS NewsIndiaWeatherBT ShortsNRIEducationElection
BT GolfBT India 100BT Mindrush
Search
Advertisement
Business News
union budget
Budget 2026: Exclusive Live Market Masterclass With Raamdeo Agrawal

Budget 2026: Exclusive Live Market Masterclass With Raamdeo Agrawal

Siddharth Zarabi
Siddharth Zarabi
  • New Delhi,
  • Feb 2, 2026,
  • Updated Feb 2, 2026, 3:23 PM IST

After Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman announced Union Budget 2026–27, Business Today TV brought exclusive market insights from veteran investor Raamdeo Agrawal, Chairman and Co-founder of Motilal Oswal Financial Services. The special session decoded the budget’s impact on markets, investments and India’s long-term growth trajectory. Moderated by Siddharth Zarabi, Group Editor, Business Today, and Sakshi Batra, Senior Associate Editor and Anchor, the discussion offered expert analysis on fiscal signals, investor sentiment and navigating volatility in a post-budget landscape.

TAGS:
Post a comment0
SUBSCRIBE TO
BUSINESS TODAY MAGAZINE
Subscribe Now
Already a subscriber?Login

TOP VIDEOS

Recommended