Budget 2026: Exclusive Live Market Masterclass With Raamdeo Agrawal

After Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman announced Union Budget 2026–27, Business Today TV brought exclusive market insights from veteran investor Raamdeo Agrawal, Chairman and Co-founder of Motilal Oswal Financial Services. The special session decoded the budget’s impact on markets, investments and India’s long-term growth trajectory. Moderated by Siddharth Zarabi, Group Editor, Business Today, and Sakshi Batra, Senior Associate Editor and Anchor, the discussion offered expert analysis on fiscal signals, investor sentiment and navigating volatility in a post-budget landscape.