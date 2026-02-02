Exclusive: Naina Lal Kidwai Breaks Down Budget 2026 And Its Impact On Business And Economy

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman presented her 9th consecutive Union Budget 2026, focusing on growth, infrastructure, and technology. Key measures include a hike in STT on futures and options, capital expenditure of ₹12.2 lakh crore, no change in personal income tax, incentives for MSMEs, high-speed rail and rare-earth corridors, and semiconductors under ISM 2.0. Defence gets ₹7.85 lakh crore, while tourism, healthcare, education, and digital jobs receive a boost. Tax relief for NRIs, reduced TCS on education and medical expenses, and customs duty exemptions for critical drugs and aircraft components were announced. The Budget aims to accelerate growth and support strategic sectors. Watch Opportunities and challenges for business & Economy After Budget 2026.