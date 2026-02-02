Business Today
Exclusive: One-Hour Chennai–Bengaluru? Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw Reveals Big Budget Plan

Siddharth Zarabi
  • New Delhi,
  • Feb 2, 2026,
  • Updated Feb 2, 2026, 1:04 PM IST

Union Budget 2026 | In an exclusive conversation with Siddharth Zarabi, Group Editor, Business Today, Ashwini Vaishnaw detailed the government’s vision for railways under Union Budget 2026–27. Calling it a decade of transformation, the minister highlighted a massive ₹2.78 lakh crore allocation, with ₹1.2 lakh crore earmarked for safety. He said accidents have fallen sharply due to focused maintenance and modernisation. The budget accelerates track upgrades, new-generation trains like Vande Bharat, and seven high-speed corridors linking major economic hubs across India. Vaishnaw said faster connectivity will boost growth, mobility and quality of life, turning railways into a powerful economic multiplier. 

 

Union Budget 2026 Update 

