Post Budget Analysis | What Budget 2026 Means For Indian Agriculture | BT Exclusive

In this special discussion on Business Today, we analyse the impact of Union Budget 2026 on Indian agriculture and the rural economy. From farm incomes and MSP to supply chains, agri-infrastructure and market reforms, the panel takes a deep dive into whether the Budget delivers on its promise for farmers and the agri sector. Joining the conversation are Prof Ramesh Chand, Member, NITI Aayog, and Siraj Hussain, Senior Visiting Fellow at ICRIER, who bring policy and ground-level perspectives on the challenges and opportunities facing Indian agriculture post-Budget. Moderated by Shailender Bhatnagar, the discussion explores what lies ahead for farm productivity, food security and the farm-to-market ecosystem in the months to come. Stay tuned for insights, analysis and expert views on how Budget 2026 could shape the future of Indian agriculture.