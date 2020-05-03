Airline industry hit: How flying will change in post-corona era

Even when the coronavirus pandemic ends, the world will take time to recover from its effects. Different sectors have been hit by the virus, with the global airline industry on the brink of bankruptcy. When things get back to normal, will flying be the same or will the experience change forever? Experts believe things will change dramatically. The Global airline industry is staring at deep losses already. The future doesn't seem much better. And passengers are in for a unique experience. Watch the video for more details.

