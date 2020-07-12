 Aishwarya, Aaradhya test positive for COVID but are asymptomatic : Coronavirus Diaries: Business Today
Aishwarya, Aaradhya test positive for COVID but are asymptomatic

July 12, 2020

After testing negative yesterday, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and daughter Aaradhya have tested positive today. When their test reports came negative in rapid antigen tests at the hospital yesterday, samples were taken for RT-PCR test which came out positive today. Both mother and daughter will be isolating at home. Jaya Bachchan has tested negative. BMC has sanitised all four bungalows of the Bachchans and contact tracing of guards and other workers is being carried out. Watch the video for more.

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Aaradhya test positive for coronavirus



