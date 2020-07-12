Big B, son Abhishek test COVID positive, Jalsa is containment zone

Film legend Amitabh Bachchan and his son, Abhishek Bachchan tested positive for coronavirus yesterday. Both father and son have mild symptoms and are admitted in the isolation ward of Nanavati Super Speciality Hospital, Mumbai. Rest of the family members have tested negative for COVID-19. The actor, yesterday, (July,11,2020) took to the social media platform (Twitter) to announce this news and has said he would keep updating his fans about his health via Twitter. Maharashtra is the worst hit state in India with a death toll of more than 10,000. Watch the video for more details.

Read: Coronavirus: Amitabh Bachchan's house Jalsa declared containment area, sealed

Also Read: Anupam Kher's mother, brother, sister-in-law, niece test positive for coronavirus