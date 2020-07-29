Hotels in Karnataka demand financial aid from govt

Several reports have indicated that the coronavirus pandemic has devastated the hospitality sector more than most other industries. The situation in Karnataka is no different where closure has driven most hotels out of business in recent months. Hoteliers in Karnataka are now demanding a financial aid package for their workers and urged the government to waive the excise fee for hotels and bars for a period of one year. Watch the video for more.

Iran holds military drill near UAE airbase where Indian Rafales are on halt