 Hotels in Karnataka demand financial aid from govt : Coronavirus Diaries: Business Today
Business Today
Loading...
 

Hotels in Karnataka demand financial aid from govt

July 29, 2020

Several reports have indicated that the  coronavirus pandemic has devastated the hospitality sector more than most other industries. The situation in Karnataka is no different where closure has driven most hotels out of business in recent months. Hoteliers in Karnataka are now demanding a financial aid package for their workers and urged the government to waive the excise fee for hotels and bars for a period of one year. Watch the video for more.

Iran holds military drill near UAE airbase where Indian Rafales are on halt



    More from this section
    03:05
    Trump still in favour of HCQ; Railways stares at Rs 35,000 cr revenue loss
    02:36
    Google extends Work-From-Home; Travel bans can't be indefinite: WHO
    03:22
    Unlock 3.0 to begin from Aug 1; cinema halls likely to open
    03:06
    Salary cuts 'sheer harassment' during pandemic, Air India pilots
    00:52
    Trump announces entry of 2 more vaccines into final stage of trials
    04:38
    Coronavirus pandemic fuels the sale of blood plasma in black market
    02:48
    Hiring activity jumps 33% in June; These sectors have begun recruiting
    28:14
    Oxford's potential vaccine Covishield raises hope; Here's why
    01:30
    Floating cinema in Paris to keep viewers safe from coronavirus
    02:16
    Smartphone shipments fall due to coronavirus-induced lockdown
    03:56
    Man working on India vaccine Dr Krishna Ella speaks about Covaxin
    02:24
    Coronavirus: Moderna vaccine to enter phase 3 trials later this month
    01:51
    COVID Drug Bazaar: Who's behind the black marketing of Remdesivir?
    09:35
    Nita Ambani addresses RIL AGM, promises vaccine for everyone
    07:15
    Google to invest Rs $10 bn in India's digitisation fund
    01:52
    Jio Platforms bags 13th investment: Key things to know
    01:30
    US President Donald Trump finally wears a mask in public
    03:27
    Aishwarya, Aaradhya test positive for COVID but are asymptomatic
    08:16
    Big B, son Abhishek test COVID positive, Jalsa is containment zone
    03:40
    Coronavirus: WHO chief praises Dharavi's containment strategy
    02:19
    COVID-19 reveals gaps in India's healthcare system, says World Bank
    03:39
    India has been managing COVID situation well: Health ministry
    08:16
    Coronavirus crisis: Are hospitals in Bengaluru following rules?
    09:31
    'India seeing green shoots of economic recovery', says PM Modi
    04:34
    How to build capacity to manage the Rs 3 lakh crore MSME Credit Scheme
    24:20
    Is coronavirus airborne? WHO chief scientist Dr Soumya Swaminathan explains
    01:48
    Drug regulator warns against black marketing of COVID drug Remdesivir
    02:42
    Coronavirus pandemic hits start-ups, need govt help to survive
    04:40
    Coronavirus: Hotels to reopen in Maharashtra but with stringent guidelines
    03:24
    RIL crosses Rs 12 lakh cr market cap; Covaxin trials to begin next week
    02:27
    Luxury hotels start home-delivery and laundry services to revive revenue
    02:40
    DRDO builds coronavirus hospital in Delhi in 11 days
    03:12
    Hathaway to buy Dominion Energy's assets ; Rel to up aviation fuel stations
    05:36
    Coronavirus: Karnataka govt imposes a 33-hour lockdown in state
    04:22
    Supply glut, falling demand for ventilators bleeding the industry
    03:18
    WHO's latest statement on COVID-19; Paytm founder lauds Chinese apps ban
    24:28
    Gita Gopinath: India's package is substantial but lacks on-budget spending
    13:06
    'Most COVID beds in Delhi are lying vacant', says Kejriwal
    22:54
    Union minister Nitin Gadkari on the idea of boycotting China
    03:15
    WHO warns of oxygen shortage; IMF lowers 2020 global growth forecast