Coronavirus: Moderna vaccine to enter phase 3 trials later this month

July 18, 2020

Moderna Inc's experimental vaccine for COVID-19 showed it was safe and provoked immune responses in all 45 healthy volunteers in an ongoing early-stage study, U.S. researchers reported . No study volunteers experienced a serious side effect, but more than half reported mild or moderate reactions such as fatigue, headache, chills, muscle aches or pain at the injection site. Moderna started its phase 2 trial in May and expects to start a phase 3 trial on July 27. Watch the video for more.

Coronavirus pandemic: 1 million cases recorded in 100 hours globally



