 Coronavirus pandemic fuels the sale of blood plasma in black market : Coronavirus Diaries: Business Today
Coronavirus pandemic fuels the sale of blood plasma in black market

July 24, 2020

Plasma therapy, though not a magic bullet, has spurred a global drive to treat novel coronavirus patients using the antibody-rich blood of patients, who have recovered from the infection. Invented in the 1890s to cure diphtheria, plasma therapy helped reduce fatalities during the 1918 Spanish flu pandemic. Doctors across the world are now using the same technique to treat moderately-ill Covid-19 patients. An India Today investigation has unearthed a growing black-market for the plasma, born out of the desperation of families willing to do anything to save their loved ones infected with COVID-19. Watch the video for more.

Delhi gets first plasma bank: How to donate plasma; check out eligibility, procedure



