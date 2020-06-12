Delhi govt and MCD have contrasting numbers for COVID-19 deaths





Delhi's civic body, the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) on Thursday released figures pertaining to the cremation of patients who lost their lives to the novel coronavirus. As per the MCD's figures, as many as 2,098 corpses of COVID-19 patients have been cremated by its various divisions. The figures bear a stark contrast when compared to the official COVID-19 death toll put out by the Delhi government. As of June 12, the Delhi government's Health Department said that the infection has claimed the lives of 1085 patients so far. Watch the video for more.