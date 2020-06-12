 Delhi govt and MCD have contrasting numbers for COVID-19 deaths : Coronavirus Diaries: Business Today
Business Today
Loading...
 

Delhi govt and MCD have contrasting numbers for COVID-19 deaths

June 12, 2020
Delhi's civic body, the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) on Thursday released figures pertaining to the cremation of patients who lost their lives to the novel coronavirus. As per the MCD's figures, as many as 2,098 corpses of COVID-19 patients have been cremated by its various divisions. The figures bear a stark contrast when compared to the official COVID-19 death toll  put out by the Delhi government. As of June 12, the Delhi government's Health Department said that the infection has claimed the lives of 1085 patients so far. Watch the video for more.





    More from this section
    04:01
    Bad loan crisis: How a bad bank can help in post-COVID world
    03:46
    How New Zealand eliminated COVID-19 and ended social distancing
    07:22
    PM Modi to India Inc.: India's growth story to come from self-reliance
    02:51
    India may lose Rs 10 lakh crore, says Gadkari; S&P keeps India's ratings same
    04:04
    Dabbawalas of Mumbai rendered jobless, struggle to survive amid pandemic
    03:01
    Airlines set to lose $84 bn as coronavirus pandemic reduces revenue by half
    03:00
    Coronavirus Impact: Why India needs to invest in healthcare urgently
    03:29
    Flipkart to use paper bags; Gandhi asks govt to use MGNREGA wisely
    03:24
    Unlock 1.0: A peek inside malls and restaurants as they reopen
    11:26
    Coronavirus: Mumbai steps out after 75 days of lockdown as city reopens
    01:56
    India's coronavirus cases peak yet to come: AIIMS Director
    06:19
    Reality check: Does Delhi have hospital beds for COVID-19 patients?
    20:29
    National coordination needed to reopen, says Raghuram Rajan
    22:51
    Raghuram Rajan suggests ways to rebuild India and the world
    05:46
    Arvind Subramanian on India's growth, globalisation and 'atma nirbhar bharat'
    03:43
    Unlock 1.0: Restaurants can reopen but need to follow these guidelines
    03:12
    Beauty and Wellness industry takes a hit, seeks govt intervention
    07:46
    Rahul Gandhi, Rajiv Bajaj discuss a lack of compassion during lockdown and govt's approach
    07:03
    Industrialist Rajiv Bajaj says the lockdown failed as it flattened the wrong curve
    07:09
    Moody's India rating downgrade: How will it impact India?
    10:13
    PM Modi's speech at CII: 'India can get economic growth back', says PM
    05:21
    PM Modi optimistic about economic recovery; Is India Inc. convinced?
    10:41
    Delhi borders sealed; Salons, markets to reopen
    02:36
    How lockdown has hit India's COVID-19 hotspot, Mumbai
    03:10
    Unlock 1.0: India gears to open up as MHA issues fresh guidelines
    02:56
    Coronavirus: NLSIU alumni fly migrants back from Mumbai to Jharkhand
    02:15
    Delhi govt changes strategy to fight virus; Home isolation is way forward
    03:45
    GDP growth crashes: What does it mean for India's economy?
    01:28
    Coronavirus Impact: GDP growth lowest in 11 years
    03:33
    Traveling with migrants on a Shramik Special train, from Ludhiana to Motihari
    02:57
    US President Trump to sign order against social media firms; FB, Twitter respond
    05:37
    Shopping malls prepare to re-open in Karnataka after lockdown
    01:13
    Kerala govt provides BevQ App for tipplers as state opens liquor shops
    03:08
    Lockdown Impact: As states lose revenue, here's why they turn to alcohol
    01:41
    Worst attack of locusts in India in decades, large parts of cropland destroyed
    05:52
    Industry needs single-window approvals for reforms; Can govt deliver?
    04:53
    Atma Nirbhar Bharat: How India can turn into a reliable manufacturing hub
    03:55
    One shouldn't let a crisis go waste: Sajjan Jindal on making India self-reliant
    04:05
    Union minister Piyush Goyal's interpretation of an 'Atma Nirbhar Bharat'
    01:29
    Flights news: Centre issues fresh guidelines for international flights