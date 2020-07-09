Drug regulator warns against black marketing of COVID drug Remdesivir

The Drug Controller General of India (DCGI) has directed the department officials in states and union territories to keep strict vigil and prevent the black marketing of COVID-19 treatment drug Remdesivir, following complaints of the medicine being sold above the Maximum Retail Price (MRP) to the public. The complaints said that the drug costing Rs 5400 per vial was being sold for Rs 15,000 to Rs 60,000 in the black market. Watch the video for more.

