Hathaway to buy Dominion Energy's assets ; Rel to up aviation fuel stations

July 6, 2020
Berkshire Hathaway Inc said its energy unit will buy Dominion Energy Inc's natural gas transmission and storage network for $4 billion, helping billionaire Chairman Warren Buffett reduce his conglomerate's cash pile while letting Dominion focus on utilities operations; Billionaire Mukesh Ambani's Reliance Industries Ltd (RIL) plans to increase its network of aviation fuel stations by 50 per cent as it looks to capture greater market share in the business currently controlled by public sector oil retailing firms; The income tax department has amended the TDS form, making it more comprehensive and mandating deductors to state reasons for non-deduction of tax. Watch the video for more.

