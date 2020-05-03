The MHA (Ministry of Home Affairs) came up with a fresh set of guidelines for the lockdown extension in a bid to smartly tackle coronavirus pandemic. This is the second time when lockdown has got extended. The government's plan for Lockdown 3.0 involves dividing districts across the country into three zones- Red, Orange and Green Zones. Red Zones are the ones with the most number of cases and the highest doubling rate; Orange Zones have comparatively fewer cases while Green Zones have had no cases in the last 21 days. So what services are allowed and what are still not permitted? Watch the video for more details.



