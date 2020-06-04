Moody's India rating downgrade: How will it impact India?

Moody's Investors Service has downgraded India's foreign-currency and local-currency long-term issuer ratings to "Baa3" from "Baa2". This makes India an 'investment grade destination'. But how does this rating downgrade affect the prospects of India? Is this downgrade a matter of concern for the country? Rajeev Dubey, Editor, Business Today explains the factors that determine ratings for a country and how this negative outlook by a global rating agency may not have a negative impact on India. Watch the video for more.

