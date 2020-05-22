 RBI's measures to boost economy: Will they help Indian businesses? : Coronavirus Diaries: Business Today
RBI's measures to boost economy: Will they help Indian businesses?

May 22, 2020

RBI governor Shaktikanta Das has reduced the repo rate by 40 basis points to 4 per cent - the lowest ever. The repo rate had already hit its lowest at 4.4 per cent in March when the RBI had reduced the rate by 75 basis points. Before this, it had hit the lowest point of 4.75 per cent in April 2009. Further, the central bank has extended the moratorium period on term and credit card loans by another three months until August 31. Watch as Rajeev Dubey, Editor, Business Today, explains the effects of these measures on Indian companies.

Coronavirus impact: What the future holds for battered restaurant industry




